Hindustan Unilever enters Health & Wellbeing category with investment in OZiva and Wellbeing Nutrition

Mumbai, 8th December 2022: In line with our strategic priority of entering fast-growing demand spaces, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) today announced its foray into the ‘Health & Wellbeing’ category through strategic investments in Zywie Ventures Private Limited (“OZiva”) and Nutritionalab Private Limited (“Wellbeing Nutrition”). ‘Health & Wellbeing’ is a fast-evolving category in India with a total potential market size of INR 30,000 crores.

Launched in 2016, OZiva is a leading plant-based, and clean-label consumer wellness brand focused on the need spaces such as Lifestyle Protein, Hair & Beauty Supplements and Women’s health. It is a digital-first brand with an omni-channel approach, available on its website (D2C), digital marketplaces, and offline stores where its presence is growing. The company has a strong in-house R&D team comprising PhDs, Phyto-chemists and Biotechnologists. HUL will acquire 51% equity stake through a combination of primary infusion and secondary buyouts. The balance 49% will be acquired at the end of 36 months based on pre-agreed valuation criteria. The current OZiva team led by Ms. Aarti Gill and Mr. Mihir Gadani will continue to operate all functions of the business. HUL will have representation on the Board and will provide necessary capabilities and support to scale up.

Founded in 2019, Wellbeing Nutrition has pioneered disruptive formats in science-backed, benefit-led clean products in Health & Wellbeing. Its product range includes Melts (Oral Thin Strips), Slow (Slow-Release capsules) and Marine Collagen powder focused on need spaces such as Beauty, Everyday Health, Gut Health and Sleep. They have presence in D2C, digital marketplaces and are expanding in offline retail channels. HUL will acquire 19.8 percent equity stake in the company through a combination of primary infusion and secondary buyouts. The current Wellbeing Nutrition team led by Mr. Avnish Chhabria will continue to operate all functions of the business. HUL will be represented on the Board.

Both these transactions are expected to be completed in the next 1-3 months, subject to customary closing conditions.

Sanjiv Mehta, CEO and Managing Director, HUL said: “We are delighted to welcome OZiva and Wellbeing Nutrition to the HUL family and our portfolio of purpose-led brands. These strategic investments give us an entry into the fast-growing Health & Wellbeing category. They align strongly with our mission to improve the health and wellbeing of consumers and empower people to take charge of their health through solutions that they can trust. I strongly believe that HUL is well-positioned to support further scale-up of these businesses through our R&D, Market Development, Distribution capabilities and Unilever’s global Health & Wellbeing expertise.”