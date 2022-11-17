HCLSoftware signs sponsorship deal with Formula One racing team Scuderia Ferrari

Enterprise software solutions HCLSoftware on Thursday announced that it has signed a multi-year partnership with Formula One team, Scuderia Ferrari. Under the three-year long deal with Ferrari S.p.A, HCLSoftware has become a strategic partner to the racing team with a focus on supplying precision technology.

"Ferrari and HCLSoftware share the same values. Our company started with a vision, but not with a lot of investment. Similarly, Enzo Ferrari also started the company with very little money, but with huge ambitions. Both the companies have achieved, in their own segments, massive progress and success. So, our journeys in different industries are very similar. And we feel very proud to work with a company like that. That's the primary reason why we partner with Ferrari," says Dario Debarbieri, vice president and head of marketing at HCLSoftware.

“Scuderia Ferrari's will- to-win has brought it 16 Formula One Constructors’ Championships and 15 Drivers’ Championships. We are proud to bring not only our technology and expertise to Ferrari’s F1 operation,” he adds.

The HCLSoftware logo will make its debut on Scuderia Ferrari’s F1-75 single-seater, driven by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz at Formula One’s season finale at the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“We are pleased to embark on this partnership with HCLSoftware, a company with which we share several values, such as excellence, diligence, innovation and passion,” says Mattia Binotto, Team Principal, Scuderia Ferrari. “In a world that is becoming ever more digital, in sport as in daily life, it is important to be able to count on a first-rate Team Partner such as HCLSoftware, for whom precision high performance technology is one of its strong points.”

The two companies will engage in various joint marketing activities during next year’s Formula One season, leveraging the Scuderia Ferrari team, platforms and assets to drive awareness, engagement and commerce of HCLSoftware to a global community.

HCLSoftware, a division of HCLTech, develops, markets, sells, and supports software for digital transformation, data, analytics and insights, AI and automation, and enterprise security.