Gozoop, Mullen Lintas, Verve Media, ET Medialabs, The Rethink Company: Biz Moves

A round-up of the agencies who have scored new clients and big businesses. Catch the key business wins and new accounts bagged by the country’s leading legacy and new agencies.

Gozoop Group and Tim Hortons

Independent marketing group Gozoop Group has bagged the digital mandate of Tim Hortons, a Canadian multinational coffeehouse and restaurant chain. As a part of the mandate, the agency will build the brand’s presence in India by leveraging the international stature of the brand. Gozoop Group will also create a distinct brand positioning in the minds of the Indian consumers. The integrated marketing group is responsible for developing creative communication and design aesthetics for the brand across digital platforms. With a customer first approach, the group will also monitor and manage the online presence and reputation of Tim Hortons.

Lowe Lintas and Lifestyle

Lowe Lintas Bangalore has bagged the creative mandate for fashion retail giant Lifestyle. The mandate of the agency, which was won following a multi-agency pitch. The agency will work on the brand of parent company Lifestyle and its in-house brands - Ginger, Melange, Code, Forca, Fame Forever, IKSU, Kappa, Bossini, Smiley and Juniors.

Mullen Lintas and Okaya Batteries

Okaya Batteries has appointed Mullen Lintas as its creative partner in order to promote their range of batteries. The Gurgaon office of Mullen Lintas’s responsibilities will be to attract new consumer segments and build preference for the brand via multiple communication channels.

Verve Media and HealthScore

Integrated digital marketing agency Verve Media has won the creative mandate of HealthScore. The responsibility of the agency will be to create brand awareness and strengthen brand leadership.

ET Medialabs and Atomberg

Growth Advertising and analytics agency ET Medialabs has won the digital mandate for Atomberg. The mandate of the agency would be to execute performance and brand marketing campaigns on Google and Facebook. Further, the agency will also help the brand to streamline and strategise its digital presence across all digital touchpoints where the brand is visible.

The Rethink Company and uppercase

Marketing agency The Rethink Company has turned an integrated brand partner for uppercase, without going through a multi-agency pitch. As per a media report, Nirmalya Sen, founder and chief executive officer of The Rethink Company was quoted as saying, “As we entered our third year in May 2022, we decided to focus on three areas. Primary among them was meaningful and ambitious start-ups. We couldn’t be more delighted to partner uppercase, a brand with a meaningful purpose and category-redefining products.