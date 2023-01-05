Gozoop Group bags Tim Hortons' digital mandate: New Biz Move

Independent marketing group Gozoop Group has won the digital mandate for Tim Hortons, a Canadian multinational coffeehouse and restaurant chain. Established in 1964, the coffeehouse recently entered New Delhi and Chandigarh.

As part of the mandate, Gozoop Group will build the brand’s presence in India by leveraging the international stature of the brand. Apart from that, he will also create a distinct brand positioning in the minds of the Indian consumers. The integrated marketing group is responsible for developing creative communication and design aesthetics for the brand across digital platforms. With a customer first approach, the group will also monitor and manage the online presence and reputation of Tim Hortons.

The marketing group has also designed in-store visual merchandise where they retained the ambience which was inspired by the brand’s Canadian origins that feature plush and tranquil interiors.

Navin Gurnaney, chief executive officer, Tim Hortons India shares, “Carrying on our Canadian legacy, we want people all over the world to encounter the classic Tim Hortons experience and taste. It gives us immense pleasure to enter India, with our first seven outlets located in the bustling region of Delhi NCR and two in Chandigarh. We are glad to have associated with Gozoop Group as our agency. Partnering with them will help us build an online presence and connect with our customers in a more meaningful way. Looking forward to working with the enthusiastic folks at Gozoop.”

“The amazing chemistry that Tim Hortons and Gozoop share has helped ensure a successful launch and post launch that continues to gain momentum with the opening of every new outlet. The long queues that persist at Tim Hortons outlets even to this day are a testimony to the excitement and buzz around the brand,” shares Samrat Bedi, CEO (India), Gozoop Group.