Google announces launch of Ads Transparency Center

Google has announced the launch of its new Ads Transparency Center that will be available to users around the globe. This platform aims to help users gain more insights into the advertisements they encounter on Google's Search, YouTube, and Display network.

The Ads Transparency Center will allow users to view information about the advertisers and the ads they are being shown, as well as see why they are being targeted with specific ads. This move is part of Google's efforts to increase transparency in its advertising practices and provide users with more control over their online experiences.

“The Ads Transparency Center is a searchable hub of all ads served from verified advertisers. This one-stop shop was designed with users in mind by ensuring they have easy access to information about the ads they see from Google,” said Alejandro Borgia, Director, Product Management, Ads Safety at the announcement.

With the Ads Transparency Center, one be able to understand-the ads an advertiser has run, which ads were shown in a certain region and the last date an ad ran, and the format of the ad.

“We’re committed to protecting our users by creating a safer, more trustworthy and accountable ad experience. With the Ads Transparency Center, you’re never in the dark about the ads you see on Google. To help our users make informed decisions online — no matter where they are — we’ll continue rolling out the Ads Transparency Center globally over the coming weeks,” Borgia added.