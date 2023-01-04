Godrej CMO Ashwin Moorthy on Cinthol’s new ad, changing portrayals of women and more

Cinthol, the legacy soap brand from Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), is changing the way it talks to consumers especially women in its biggest market of Tamil Nadu. In its new advertising campaign, the brand is reflecting how the aspirations of women in Tamil Nadu have evolved; they strive to attain positions of responsibility that contribute to nation building and seek to create a lasting impact on society at large. It builds the storyline around the insight that Tamil Nadu today has one of the highest numbers of women district collectors in its history.

Therefore, the campaign film titled ‘Dreams shine the brightest under the scorching sun’ (Kothikum Veyilil Dhaan Kanavugal Jolikkum) shows the journey of the protagonist, who, while playing the role of a district collector, inspires her younger sister to dream of doing the same. Of course, through the metaphor of dust, heat and pollution, Cinthol is also aiming to deliver the message that women confidently forge ahead to achieve their own dreams, regardless of the challenges facing them.

Speaking to Storyboard18, Ashwin Moorthy, chief marketing officer - India, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), admits that the consumers have changed and they don’t relate to the beauty proposition of a personal care brand alone.

“I think what Cinthol has done well is that it's been able to bring the science credentials to the fore in its advertising. This has kept the brand relevant to how consumer aspirations have changed, particularly in Tamil Nadu,” he notes.

Moorthy further explains that women's aspirations have evolved, and it's not just about wanting to go back to work or wanting to contribute to the workforce which is already quite high in the state of Tamil Nadu.

“…the nature of the work they want to do has changed. They wish to continue to work while making a mark on society around them. Therefore, the protagonists used in the campaign is someone who is a District Collector, which is a position that contributes to the society. She can use her position to do quite a lot for the world around. She is also an inspiration for the next generation,” he adds.

While the portrayal of women has evolved in Cinthol advertising, the stress on the skin protection, health benefits and doctor recommendations continue to remain the same.

“We use this archetype of Dr. Amma, which is like a sage adviser, who delivers health credentials, and that's been constant in our advertising for a decade. Also, the product has been the same for many years,” Murthy shares.

As per Nielsen data, Tamil Nadu continues to be a big market for the brand Cinthol. The company sells the soap to roughly one out of the two consumers.

“We have 60 percent in the Tamil Nadu market. The state contributes to a third of our sales as per Nielsen data. We primarily sell Cinthol original bar,” Murthy says.

The brand states that to cater to the masses its media planning continues to be reach led. It leverages a mix of television, print and digital media platforms to connect with consumers.

Talking about the campaign, Anu Joseph, co-founder and creative vice-chairman, Creativeland Asia says that with this idea, Cinthol furthers its legacy of being a doctor-recommended soap and a skin health expert.