GOAT ads featuring football legend Lionel Messi

The ‘World’s Greatest Show’, the 2022 FIFA World Cup has finally come to an end after a splendid and adrenaline packed season. Fans couldn’t have asked for a better final’s match. Argentina and PSG battling it out for the coveted title. The final game was probably the best game of the season. A great display of skills that cemented everyone’s love for the sport. The game could have gone in anyone’s favour, seeing how it was progressing. However, Argentina lifted the cup via beautiful teamwork and through the star that is Lionel Messi. It was finally proven that Messi truly was the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) and the driving factor that led Argentina to victory.

In the same way that Lionel Messi pioneers the sport, his acting skills and resourcefulness pioneers brands and their advertisements. Let’s take a look at some impactful ads that featured Messi.

Turkish Airline - Legends on Board

Two sporting legends in one frame, battling it out to prove their supremacy. What could possibly go wrong? Mamba, Kobe Bryant and GOAT, Lionel Messi feature in this ad for Turkish Airlines. A child comes on board and is shocked to see two legends on the same aircraft as him. Both Bryant and Messi compete with each other in an attempt to impress the kid. They showcase a great display of skills and tricks that go beyond they’re own relevant sports. However, all efforts are thwarted when the kid is more impressed by and chooses ice cream over the attention of two luminaries. Such is the outcome when one makes full use of the celebrities casted in the advertisement. What a great ad!

Turkish Airlines - Selfie Shootout

Even though basketball and football are two completely different sports, it is difficult to choose one favourite between Kobe Bryant and Lionel Messi. Having said that, Messi really stole the show with his acting skills in this advertisement in the series for Turkish Airlines. Both Messi and Bryant engage in a competition to take selfies all round the world, mastering all domains be it air, water or snow. The ad featured multiple countries showcasing Turkish Airlines’ ability to travel all across the globe. A brilliant concept only further enhanced by this celebrity duo.

Tata Motors - Made of Great

If the 2022 World Cup final wasn’t proof enough, Messi is one of the greatest footballers in the world today. He has scores of fans in India as well who cheer for him with all their might. Tata Motors capitalised on the love Indians have for Messi and created one of the most impactful ads to have featured the sporting legend. The ad is in a way a passage of time. It showcases how Messi has made it to the top through dedication since his childhood. Brilliant visuals and a crisp and impactful VoiceOver further drive the point home. Suffice to say, Messi is one of the most inspiring sportsmen of all time.

Lays 2014 World Cup

What a unique concept adopted by Lays for their 2014 World Cup ad. The ad features Lionel Messi walking the streets in Spain with a large packet of Lays chips in his hands. Being as famous as he is, naturally everyone comes up to him to take selfies. However, at the end, he notices that his fans took more than just selfies. Little by little, every time someone came up to him to take a selfie, they reached into the packet of Lays and took chips as well. Resulting in an empty packet for when Messi finally decided to have some. The ad is fun and uses Messi’s popularity in a very quirky way.

Adidas - Play the Messi way

Play the Messi way! A distinctive statement whose meaning is easily translated all around the world. To play a clean, clever, respectful and in turn beautiful game is what is synonymous with the legend that is Lionel Messi. This sentiment is what is accurately captured in Adidas’ advertisement featuring not just the legend himself but also every other young and learning footballer around the world. Messi is the embodiment of fair play and grace as it is shown every time he is on the field. A brilliantly executed concept that rightfully deserves a spot in this list.

Adidas - There Will Be Haters - Lionel Messi