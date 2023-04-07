GCPL invests Rs 100 cr in early-stage consumer startup fund

The Early Spring Fund will be investing Rs 5 crore to Rs 20 crore in each company, from seed to pre-series A stage. In addition to this, GCPL said that it will anchor the fund in addition to offering its expertise and experience to help founders of early stage startups. Omar Momin, head M&A, GCPL says that the company is excited to collaborate with new-age companies in the home and personal care and health & wellness space along with Spring Marketing Capital. “We intend to leverage our understanding of consumer space and learnings over the last decades to enable early-stage founders focused on building strong offline as well as online presence by offering differentiated products in India,” he adds. “I would urge new-age companies in these categories to connect with and leverage Spring’s expertise and experience across the spectrum of brand building, manufacturing, product development, distribution and future capital raises,” he shares.