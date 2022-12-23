comScore

Quantum Brief

From waking up customers to delivering books in record time — How Indians used Dunzo in 2022

Dunzo, which offers a quick-commerce service called Dunzo Daily, stated that although lockdowns were done away by early 2022, ordering daily essentials online was the "single largest pandemic-triggered trend that is here to stay."

By  Haripriya Suresh | MoneycontrolDec 23, 2022 1:19 PM
From waking up customers to delivering books in record time — How Indians used Dunzo in 2022
According to Dunzo, the sexual wellness category grew 2.5x, with condoms and lubes leading the category. Mumbai residents ordered three times the number of condoms and lubricants as Delhi residents. (Representatuve Image: @DunzoIt)

Dunzo's delivery partners were required to deliver orders from 1 metre to 68 kilometres away, according to the company's India Shops Report for 2022.

The company, which rose to prominence as an app used to run tasks, claimed to have received a task to wake up a customer who was running late for his flight. Another customer received Amish Tripathi's book 'War of Lanka' in less than six minutes.

Mumbai was the city that relied the most on the app, placing the most orders after midnight and from stores that were only two minutes away.

Dunzo, which offers a quick-commerce service called Dunzo Daily, stated that although lockdowns were done away by early 2022, ordering daily essentials online was the "single largest pandemic-triggered trend that is here to stay."

In September, a customer in Delhi placed 517 orders, or 17 orders per day on average.

However, the most notable customer for Dunzo was a Chennai resident who placed three orders for Ferrero Rocher chocolates totalling Rs 44,750.

The most commonly ordered items were staples, the company said in a statement. Dunzo said that milk is the most commonly ordered item across cities, and onion, potato, and tomato have been the most commonly ordered vegetables in all cities for two years in a row. Bananas were the most popular fruit across cities, followed by coconuts.

Another staple ordered was atta, which Chennai ordered 2.3 times more than Delhi.

After 10 pm in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Chennai, the most frequently ordered items were chips, nachos, and other snack foods.

According to Dunzo, the sexual wellness category grew 2.5x, with condoms and lubes leading the category. Mumbai residents ordered three times the number of condoms and lubricants as Delhi residents.

Rolling paper was one of the most frequently ordered items in Mumbai, with five times as many orders as in Chennai. The latter placed the most orders for agarbattis. ​


Tags
First Published on Dec 23, 2022 1:19 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Puma’s Shreya Sachdev on Anushka Sharma launch campaign, leveraging Virat-Anushka as power couple and more

Puma’s Shreya Sachdev on Anushka Sharma launch campaign, leveraging Virat-Anushka as power couple and more

Quantum Brief

Tata Motors to name its new electric fleet brand '.EV'

Tata Motors to name its new electric fleet brand '.EV'

Quantum Brief

Abhijit Avasthi’s company Sideways Play launches its first card game

Abhijit Avasthi’s company Sideways Play launches its first card game

Quantum Brief

GOAT ads featuring football legend Lionel Messi

GOAT ads featuring football legend Lionel Messi

Quantum Brief

BYJU's, FIFA World Cup and Messi: Divya Gokulnath on the moment Byju's signed Lionel Messi as brand ambassador

BYJU's, FIFA World Cup and Messi: Divya Gokulnath on the moment Byju's signed Lionel Messi as brand ambassador

Quantum Brief

Online Dating in India: Young singles looking for casual yet clearly defined situationships, Tinder report

Online Dating in India: Young singles looking for casual yet clearly defined situationships, Tinder report

Quantum Brief

32 million tuned in to JioCinema to watch the FIFA World Cup final

32 million tuned in to JioCinema to watch the FIFA World Cup final