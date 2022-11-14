FIFA World Cup 2022: Viacom18 Sports kicks off ad campaign - 'Isse Bada Kuch Nahi'

The FIFA World Cup is right around the corner and the excitement couldn’t be any higher. Fans can’t wait to see their favourite players back in action for possibly the biggest sporting event in the world.

Capitalising on this enthusiasm, India’s newest premier sports network, Viacom18 Sports released its own FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 campaign, ‘Isse Bada Kuch Nahi’ that celebrates the World’s Greatest Show. The campaign is live across all TV and digital mediums.

The film, conceptualised by Ogilvy involves a group of football fans attending a carnival. They notice that a ‘World Famous’ puppet show is about to start and decide to put up a show of their own. A shrill whistle interrupts the ongoing puppet show, leaving the audience confused. The show is then completely taken over by the group of football fans. We see puppet versions of Lionel Messi, Christiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr and Harry Kane playing football and putting up an exhibition of skills that engages the audience with the world’s most beautiful sport.

A very cleverly thought out campaign that uses the carnival to give the audience a taste of the exhilaration and celebration that comes along with the FIFA World Cup. Viacom18 Sports uses the puppet show as a metaphor, conveying that no show can entertain and resonate as vehemently as the FIFA World Cup.

The goal behind the campaign is to spark uncontainable excitement and urge everyone to download JioCinema to enjoy an uninterrupted viewing experience of the FIFA World Cup.

JioCinema is now available to download for all telecom services subscribers. It will live-stream all the matches from 20th November to 18th December in multiple languages including Malayalam, Tamil and Bengali for no subscription fee. Moreover, it will also create curated content around the FIFA World Cup. Additionally, viewers can also watch the World Cup on pay-TV channels Sports18 - 1 SD & HD.

“We want everyone in the country to experience the infectious energy that comes with the world’s most watched sporting event, the FIFA World Cup and enjoy this tournament like never before. Our campaign reflects the celebration that comes with the event and the intrinsic power it possesses to enthral one and all,” said Viacom18 Sports Spokesperson.

The FIFA World Cup is the biggest entertainment spectacle in the world. The ‘Isse Bada Kuch Nahi’ campaign brings to life this football fever that will win over everyone in the country and in the world by taking over every form of entertainment.