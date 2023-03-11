Emvies 2023: Wavemaker India and Mondelez India stole the show

At the 23rd edition of the Emvies hosted by The Advertising Club, Wavemaker India and Mondelez India won big. WPP's Wavemaker India with 630 points was recognized as ‘The Best Media Agency of the Year’ and Mondelez India was declared as ‘The Best Media Client of the Year’.

With a focus on innovation, strategy, research, and seamless integration, The Advertising Club, this year, received 1469 entries with around 26 agencies participating in the competition to win the country’s most prestigious media award. More than 1000 professionals from the Media, Marketing, Advertising, and Research fraternities, witnessed 29 Gold and 53 Silver Emvie trophies being presented to worthy winners in addition to 55 Bronze winners receiving recognition.

Wavemaker India also bagged the coveted Grand Emvie for Mondelez India Foods' Cadbury Celebrations’ Not Just a Cadbury Ad – 2.

Mindshare with 340 points stood second and EssenceMediacom with 100 points stood third.

The Diversity Equality & Inclusion (DE&I) award was picked by Kinnect for Bausch & Lomb’s How Bausch + Lomb’s - #LookOfLove advocated for unbiased and unprejudiced love campaign.

Partha Sinha, president of The Advertising Club, said, “It is great to see this kind of energy at the Emvies. Each entry received was deserving and we encourage our industry folks to keep up this quality, which is par excellence. Many of the entries are of global standards and worthy of international acclaim. Many congratulations to all the winners for creating a mark at the Oscars’ of media awards once again.”