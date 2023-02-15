Elon Musk finally announces new Twitter CEO

Heavy is the head that wears the crown, they say. Is it really? Billionaire Elon Musk has been under intense scrutiny by industry professionals as well as all netizens around the world ever since the $44 billion dollar Twitter acquisition deal went through. Musk portrays himself as this carefree, uber-cool individual who loves playing jokes but runs successful business on the side. Recently, he made some big controversial decisions like firing more than half of Twitter’s workforce and its CEO Parag Agarwal, and announcing himself as ‘chief- twit’ until he finds someone “foolish enough to take the job.” These decisions were definitely not well received by people around the world. Moreover, according to a Standard Media Index (SMI) report, Twitter’s advertising revenue fell by 46 percent compared to the previous year in November 2022, the month Musk took over. But, Musk is as Musk does. If he believes he’s right, he will go ahead no matter how harsh the decision or how harsh the backlash.

Layoffs are happening all around the world. Big Tech companies are laying off thousands of people and the whole world is only recovering from hearing and experiencing these decisions. In this atmosphere, making a joke about hiring a big executive doesn’t fit well with most individuals. Freshly, Musk took to twitter to announce the new chief executive officer of Twitter, his dog Floki. Yes, you read that right. The same world famous crypto dog. Now, of course we know it isn’t true. The real question is, is this the appropriate time to be making such a joke considering the atmosphere? We believe it is. a little lighthearted comedy never hurt anyone. The post is sure to bring smiles on peoples faces, diverting their minds from all the tension in the corporate world. The series of tweets posted by Musk are absolutely hilarious and adorable.

In one tweet, we see the dog sitting in the executive chair, wearing a CEO t-shirt, along with a cute mini laptop with the twitter logo on it, having signed a faux document announcing the title. The tweet read, “The new CEO of Twitter is amazing.” Followed by a second one saying, “So much better than that other guy!”

The new CEO of Twitter is amazing pic.twitter.com/yBqWFUDIQH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2023

In another tweet, we see the dog look all dapper, wearing a suit and a pair of glasses crunching numbers. The tweet read, “He’s great with numbers!”

Another one shows Floki look stylish in a turtle neck sweater wearing glasses. The tweet by Musk read, “And has *fire emoji* style.”

And has 🔥🔥 style pic.twitter.com/9rcEtu9w1Z — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2023

The tweets spiked some interesting reactions on the internet. One Twitter user wrote, “i guess he was the only one crazy enough to take the job”

Another commented, “Truly inspiring how Floki went from fetching balls to having interns fetch him coffee. I want to be like him when I grow pup!”

Netizens too didn’t shy away from making the most out this hilarious joke. The internet is flooded with memes of Elon Musk and his Shiba Inu. The company sure is in ‘safe paws.’