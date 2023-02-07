Edelweiss General Insurance rebrands as Zuno General Insurance

Edelweiss General Insurance has rebranded as Zuno General Insurance Limited (Zuno GI), a new age digital insurer with an aspiration to reimagine and redefine Insurance to make it easy, friendly, and transparent. It is built on the premise that any kind of general insurance should be simple, easy, and straightforward.

The insurer stated that the name brings alive its singular focus on providing customers with the most convenient and hassle-free experience powered by tech that’s responsive and intuitive. "The name and identity represents the young, innovative, approachable, digital native and upbeat personality of the brand and resonates with the Millennial and GenZ audience," the company said in a statement.

Along with the new identity, the company has launched a consumer study titled ‘Usage Based Insurance: Decoding Awareness, Perception and Behaviour’. The study was done to understand Millennial and GenZ’s awareness, understanding and consideration for usage-based insurance (UBI) in India.

Speaking at the launch, Shanai Ghosh, managing director and chief executive officer, Zuno General Insurance, said, “Zuno GI is all about reimagining Insurance to make it easy, transparent, and friendly using three pillars of customer experience, innovation, and digital delivery platforms. We will always listen to our customers and offer them smart, simple solutions in the most convenient and hassle-free way. We put this aim to action with the UBI report where we sought to assess the understanding and perception of UBI among young, mobile savvy Indian customers. The findings have been extremely insightful and has validated our conviction about the potential of UBI in India, encouraging us to continue investing in this category that we pioneered in 2020.”

She added that they wish to drive awareness of new concepts like UBI which will not only link premium to your usage and driving but also encourage safe driving practices in the country.