Durex launches Birds and Bees Talk Programme in Gujarat, Delhi

Consumer-healthcare firm Reckitt on Monday has announced the expansion of The Durex Birds and Bees Talk programme (TBBT) in the states of Gujarat and New Delhi. In partnership with ASSOCHAM Foundation For Corporate Social Responsibility (AFCSR), the programme aims to reach 15 million adolescents this year across the two states.

To mark the expansion, the programme has also launched its theme song - ‘Protected’.

The programme, under Reckitt and Plan India, is an initiative that has focused on inculcating growing up life skills for adolescents in the six north-eastern states of India. Through its systematic intervention, the programme is encouraging conversations around sexual and reproductive health among adolescents, teachers, and their community members. It is directed towards adolescents between 10 and 19 years of age.

Through offline and digital platforms, Reckitt says that TBBT has reached four million youth, 4000 teachers and more than 2000 schools till date across these states. Launched with the support of respective state governments, TBBT has a 2-level interactive, animated curriculum that covers growing up and life skills, to promote the core principles of inclusion, awareness, consent, awareness and protection.

Gaurav Jain, executive vice president, Reckitt, South Asia says that over the last three years, the Durex Birds and Bees Talk programme has been focused on imparting growing up life skills to adolescents and youth.

“The programme yields a social value of ₹24.40 for every rupee invested, which is an indicator of the trust that the programme has generated among its stakeholders and promises the possibilities of greater heights to be achieved with a solid foundation," he adds.

The Durex Birds and Bees Talk programme also released its first Social Return on Investment (SROI) Evaluation Study Report, highlighting that every Rs1 invested into the programme, delivers Rs 24.40 in social value.

The report further highlights that the programme has led to 83.85 percent increased ability among students to recognise and address gender roles and stereotypes. There is 44.41 percent increased awareness about harmful effects and consequences of substance abuse among students. 84.38 percent increased technical knowledge regarding growing up life skills curriculum in teachers. There is 57.03 percent acceptance of students of other sexual orientations and gender identities.