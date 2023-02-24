comScore

Quantum Brief

Did you know that Malayalam film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam is inspired by a Greenply ad?

The movie, available on Netflix, credits the Greenply ad stating “To the old advertisement that gave the seed of thought.”

By  Storyboard18Feb 25, 2023 1:06 PM
Did you know that Malayalam film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam is inspired by a Greenply ad?
The ad, which is made by advertising agency Lowe Lintas, the Greenply ad features a Sikh family (mother, father and son) travelling on a bus in South India. Suddenly, the boy, speaking in Tamil, asks the bus driver to stop and barges into an ancestral home.(Stills from the Greenply ad)

It’s quite common for filmmakers to make films based on popular books but even advertising has inspired directors. A user recently took to Twitter to talk about the old Greenply reincarnation campaign which seems to have inspired Malayalam film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. The film has been directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery (LJP), an actor and director who works in the Malayalam cinema.

The movie, available to stream on Netflix, credits the Greenply ad stating “To the old advertisement that gave the seed of thought.”

“LJP has mentioned this in the movie, "inspired by an ad." Wanted to share this when I saw this movie in the theatre, but waited for the OTT release. The TV ads from the mid-1990s to 2010 were legendary. Fevikwik, Greenply, Bajaj Avenger etc,” the user wrote on Twitter.

The film portrays incidents in one of the key characters named Jameson's life. After visiting Velankanni, Tamil Nadu, a group of Malayali tourists take a bus back to Kerala. James (played by actor Mammootty) stops the bus at a village in rural Tamil Nadu. He enters into a house nearby, and starts acting like a member of the Tamilian family, Sundaram. He begins to behave like a Tamilian and speaks in Tamil like a local of the area. It confuses everyone who travelled with him as well as the local people of the village.

The movie, which was released in December 2022, is clearly inspired by an old Greenply advertisement which follows a similar storyline.

Made by advertising agency Lowe Lintas, the Greenply ad features a Sikh family (mother, father and son) travelling on a bus in South India. Suddenly, the boy, speaking in Tamil, asks the bus driver to stop and barges into an ancestral home.

He spots a table and a flashback shows a man writing at the same table. He reads out a name – Savitri. He then reclines on a chair, as an old woman watches him. She realises her husband used to recline in a similar fashion and runs to the boy, saying ‘Swami’. The boy holds her hand, calling her ‘Savitri’. The spot ends with a tagline “Greenply, janam janam ka sathi.”

The subtle messaging behind the idea of tying up the strength of the ply with reincarnation makes it clever and humorous. An interplay of contrasting cultures of North and South adds to the humour.


Tags
First Published on Feb 24, 2023 4:03 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Reliance’s JioMart awards its integrated creative mandate to L&K Saatchi & Saatchi

Reliance’s JioMart awards its integrated creative mandate to L&K Saatchi & Saatchi

Quantum Brief

Biz Moves: 82.5 Communications, The Brand Saloon, HyphenBrands and Fruitbowl Digital

Biz Moves: 82.5 Communications, The Brand Saloon, HyphenBrands and Fruitbowl Digital

Quantum Brief

Nokia redesigns logo, signals a strategy shift as people think it still makes mobile phones

Nokia redesigns logo, signals a strategy shift as people think it still makes mobile phones

Quantum Brief

Activision Blizzard employee, game data stolen by hackers

Activision Blizzard employee, game data stolen by hackers

Quantum Brief

Explained: What is 'de-influencing' and how does it work?

Explained: What is 'de-influencing' and how does it work?

Quantum Brief

HUL's sale of Annapurna and Captain Cook indicates the challenges of commodity branding in India

HUL's sale of Annapurna and Captain Cook indicates the challenges of commodity branding in India

Quantum Brief

82.5 Communications bags Kutchina’s integrated communications mandate

82.5 Communications bags Kutchina’s integrated communications mandate