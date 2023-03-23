Dentsu loses Maruti Suzuki Rs1200 crore media account to Mindshare

Maruti Suzuki has given its media mandate to Mindshare India, a GroupM agency that’s part of WPP. The account size is pegged at Rs1200 crore, as per reports.

The incumbent agency on the account is Dentsu.

The auto major called for the pitch in November 2022 to explore options and evaluate new strategies and technology-powered solutions media agencies can bring to the brand’s next phase of growth and journey.

The brand signs a two-year contract and calls for a review or a pitch by the end of the period.

In June 2022, Maruti Suzuki India has added Lintas C:EX, a Mullen Lowe Lintas Group agency to its creative roster. The auto major will now work closely with Hakuhodo India, Dentsu Impact, and Lintas C:EX for developing creative solutions and advertising campaigns.

The company has around 15 product brands in its portfolio and has plans for new launches in the pipeline. That apart Maruti Suzuki also has a number of other brands related to end-to-end mobility such as S-CNG, Suzuki Connect, Maruti Suzuki True Value, and Maruti Suzuki Accessories, Nexa, Arena, Maruti Suzuki Subscription, and Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance, among others.