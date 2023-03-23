comScore

Quantum Brief

Dentsu loses Maruti Suzuki Rs1200 crore media account to Mindshare

Mindshare won the Maruti Suzuki media business after many months-long multi-agency pitch.

By  Storyboard18Mar 23, 2023 3:21 PM
Dentsu loses Maruti Suzuki Rs1200 crore media account to Mindshare
In June 2022, Maruti Suzuki India has added Lintas C:EX, a Mullen Lowe Lintas Group agency to its creative roster. The auto major will now work closely with Hakuhodo India, Dentsu Impact, and Lintas C:EX for developing creative solutions and advertising campaigns. (Representative Image: Adrian Balasoiu via Unsplash)

Maruti Suzuki has given its media mandate to Mindshare India, a GroupM agency that’s part of WPP. The account size is pegged at Rs1200 crore, as per reports.

The incumbent agency on the account is Dentsu.

The auto major called for the pitch in November 2022 to explore options and evaluate new strategies and technology-powered solutions media agencies can bring to the brand’s next phase of growth and journey.

The brand signs a two-year contract and calls for a review or a pitch by the end of the period.

In June 2022, Maruti Suzuki India has added Lintas C:EX, a Mullen Lowe Lintas Group agency to its creative roster. The auto major will now work closely with Hakuhodo India, Dentsu Impact, and Lintas C:EX for developing creative solutions and advertising campaigns.

The company has around 15 product brands in its portfolio and has plans for new launches in the pipeline. That apart Maruti Suzuki also has a number of other brands related to end-to-end mobility such as S-CNG, Suzuki Connect, Maruti Suzuki True Value, and Maruti Suzuki Accessories, Nexa, Arena, Maruti Suzuki Subscription, and Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance, among others.

In an earlier interview with Storyboard18 Shashank Srivastava, senior executive director - marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said that consumers, today are looking for a complete experience from auto brands. It’s no longer about showcasing the best-looking car models through advertising, he believes. In order to push the upcoming big volume of marketing activities, Srivastava and his team needed a larger pool of creative talent. Hence, Lintas C: EX was onboarded.


Tags
First Published on Mar 23, 2023 3:07 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

IPL becomes a Decacorn with $10.9 billion valuation; Media rights most significant revenue source

IPL becomes a Decacorn with $10.9 billion valuation; Media rights most significant revenue source

Quantum Brief

ITC’s water conservation initiative aims to ensure water for all

ITC’s water conservation initiative aims to ensure water for all

Quantum Brief

Lost wonder? Will Wunderman Thompson regain the glory of its JWT days?

Lost wonder? Will Wunderman Thompson regain the glory of its JWT days?

Quantum Brief

Havas Group launches 'Havas Play' brand globally

Havas Group launches 'Havas Play' brand globally

Quantum Brief

Adobe bets big on generative AI; announces new services and partnerships with Accenture, NVIDIA

Adobe bets big on generative AI; announces new services and partnerships with Accenture, NVIDIA

Quantum Brief

Rajasthan Royals announces Luminous Power Technologies as IPL 2023’s Title Sponsor

Rajasthan Royals announces Luminous Power Technologies as IPL 2023’s Title Sponsor

Quantum Brief

Biz Moves: Wieden+Kennedy, Kinnect and iCubesWire

Biz Moves: Wieden+Kennedy, Kinnect and iCubesWire