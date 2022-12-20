Dentsu India bags integrated media mandate for Hero MotoCorp’s Vida

Dentsu India has won the integrated media mandate for Vida - the emerging mobility brand from Hero MotoCorp. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the network’s Gurgaon office.

As per the mandate, Dentsu India will oversee the brand's global full-funnel marketing, which includes performance and digital marketing. The agency will manage Vida's branding and performance campaigns as the brand's strategic media partner.

Commenting on the win, Anita Kotwani from dentsu India said, “We are delighted to win MotoCorp’s emerging mobility brand Vida powered by Hero. Vida is a truly new-age global brand, that is authentic and progressive, and we are delighted with the mandate of managing it not only in India but across the globe. As dentsu, we pride ourselves in working with brands that ‘make way’ to drive meaningful progress for the environment.”

Anubhav Sonthalia, CEO, dentsu CXM India & Merkle India, added, “The advancement of the electric mobility space is what the future holds. Thus, partnering with a brand like Vida powered by Hero certainly makes it a brilliant opportunity. We are extremely excited to partner with them and execute some mind-blowing strategies.”