Dentsu India bags integrated media mandate for Hero MotoCorp’s Vida

As per the mandate, Dentsu India will oversee the brand's global full-funnel marketing, which includes performance and digital marketing. The agency will manage Vida's branding and performance campaigns as the brand's strategic media partner.

By  Storyboard18Dec 20, 2022 11:20 AM
he account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the network’s Gurgaon office.

Dentsu India has won the integrated media mandate for Vida - the emerging mobility brand from Hero MotoCorp. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the network’s Gurgaon office.

Commenting on the win, Anita Kotwani from dentsu India said, “We are delighted to win MotoCorp’s emerging mobility brand Vida powered by Hero. Vida is a truly new-age global brand, that is authentic and progressive, and we are delighted with the mandate of managing it not only in India but across the globe. As dentsu, we pride ourselves in working with brands that ‘make way’ to drive meaningful progress for the environment.”

Anubhav Sonthalia, CEO, dentsu CXM India & Merkle India, added, “The advancement of the electric mobility space is what the future holds. Thus, partnering with a brand like Vida powered by Hero certainly makes it a brilliant opportunity. We are extremely excited to partner with them and execute some mind-blowing strategies.”

Chandrasekar Radhakrishnan, head of business growth, emerging mobility, Hero MotoCorp, commented, “We are glad to have dentsu India as our partner in this journey towards growing the electric mobility category across the world. Our endeavor is to create a brand that is truly global in nature, a brand that resonates with audiences from Bangalore to Bogota and Lucknow to London. VIDA is a new age brand with a distinct identity with the tagline ‘Make way’, a call to action to all change-makers to drive positive change. Our choice of partners is a clear reflection of this intent to build a global, new-age brand.”


First Published on Dec 20, 2022 11:20 AM

