Crypto investing app CoinSwitch reveals new brand identity, logo

Crypto investing app, CoinSwitch, has revealed an all-new brand identity, which includes a new logo, colours, font, and a refreshed mobile app. The company is planning to diversify into wealth tech and other asset classes, and expects to launch its new offerings in 2023.

The refreshed mobile app takes a content-first approach through bite-sized information, aided by visuals, enabling users to make data-backed investment decisions.

As per a press note shared by the company, the new logo is built on the idea of choices and a diverse portfolio — each portfolio is a composition of different dreams, plans, financial goals, and aspirations. The different shapes in varying sizes and colors convey these values and showcase how every user’s financial journey is different but CoinSwitch accommodates them all.

"At CoinSwitch, we want to revolutionise the financial investment journey for Indians. As we transition from a single-asset app to a wealth-tech destination, we understand now more than ever, the need for a stronger relatable visual personality. We revolutionized crypto investing experience with a simple UI/UX to become the largest crypto investing platform in India,” said Ashish Singhal, co-founder and CEO, CoinSwitch.

“The brand new colourful, contemporary but sophisticated colour palette resembles our core motto — simplicity and inclusion and embodies our vision and the way forward — to become a preferred investment destination for all Indians," he explained.

"Many Indians are yet to start investing in any asset class. There is a dearth of reliable information from dependable sources. As part of our vision to be a one-stop destination for all investment needs, we have conceptualised this unique inclusive design to attract the new, bold, independent people who want to be wise in making their investment decisions. We want to tell people not just to consume and spend money but to invest money and grow their money,” said Swati Pincha, senior director - growth, CoinSwitch.

“Our new brand identity has taken an approach of no-jargon, bite-sized info, and interesting visuals to aid text. We have also added quizzes and polls where users can apply their learning," she added.

This year ads of crypto brands in India have come under scanner several times. In February, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), a self-regulatory industry body that sets standards for advertising in India, announced regulations for ads related to crypto. Post that announcement, crypto exchanges and other firms running ads around ‘virtual digital assets’ had to start carrying a disclaimer warning viewers that these assets can be “highly risky”.