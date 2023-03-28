comScore

Colorbar Cosmetics awards social media and creative mandate to Sociowash

Sociowash’s mandate will be to look after end-to-end social media services to help the brand create higher recall value and perception.

Colorbar Cosmetics awards social media and creative mandate to Sociowash
Sociowash will also be looking after Colorbar Cosmetics media planning and buying strategies, in addition to developing creative posts and digital videos. (Representative Image: Mike Newbry via Unsplash)

Creative digital agency, Sociowash has bagged the social media and creative mandate for Colorbar Cosmetics, a make-up and skincare brand. The mandate, which was won through a competitive pitch process, will be managed by their Delhi headquartered team.

As part of the mandate, Sociowash will look after end-to-end social media services to help the brand create higher recall value and perception. Their main aim would be to provide creative strategy and guidance. The agency will also be looking after its media planning and buying strategies, in addition to developing creative posts and digital videos.

Pranav Agarwal, co-founder, Sociowash, said, “We are incredibly excited to collaborate with Colorbar India. We have always strived to deliver a value proposition resulting in creating relevant and compelling communications for our clients. Our team will collaborate to create engaging social media content and strategies to help them meet their marketing objectives. We are determined to make Colorbar a go-to brand amongst their consumers. Sociowash looks forward to this partnership.”


