Colorbar Cosmetics awards social media and creative mandate to Sociowash

Creative digital agency, Sociowash has bagged the social media and creative mandate for Colorbar Cosmetics, a make-up and skincare brand. The mandate, which was won through a competitive pitch process, will be managed by their Delhi headquartered team.

As part of the mandate, Sociowash will look after end-to-end social media services to help the brand create higher recall value and perception. Their main aim would be to provide creative strategy and guidance. The agency will also be looking after its media planning and buying strategies, in addition to developing creative posts and digital videos.