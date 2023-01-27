CNN News18 leads, ahead of Times Now and Republic TV: BARC

CNN-News18 continues to lead the charts in the English news segment. The channel now has more market share than Times Now and Republic TV put together. As per the latest BARC data, CNN-News18 has outperformed news channels such as Republic TV, Times Now, Mirror Now and India Today TV with a market share of 42.7% (BARC; market share% 24 hrs, TG: 2+, India, Wk 03’23, All days).

According to the latest BARC data, the market shares of Republic TV stood at 23.4%, whereas the market share of Times Now was at 18.3%, Mirror Now stood at 11.1% and India Today TV at 4.4% respectively.

Similar trends were witnessed in the prime time slot as well where CNN-News18 again led the pack. In the 1800hrs-2300hrs band for week three of the new year, CNN News18 had a market share of 39.1% followed by Republic TV at 26.8% and Times Now at 18.3%.

To ensure that the content and presentation of CNN-News18 remain unique and far ahead of its competition, the network has invested heavily in both technology and editorial resources.