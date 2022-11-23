comScore

Clutter Breakers: Why are Monster.com's employees moving on?

As a part of its re-branding exercise, the recruitment platform's top executives posted on LinkedIn that they are moving on... to nowhere but foundit.in, their new workplace.

By  Storyboard18Nov 23, 2022
In its new avatar FoundIt, the brand plans to make use of artificial intelligence (AI), data and analytics to serve jobs to its users. The company claims it serves more than 70 million job seekers now, and has 10,000 corporate customers across 18 countries. Business services provider Quess Corp owns the India, South East Asia and Middle-East businesses of Monster Worldwide, the parent company behind Monster.com. Images: Still from the brand's YouTube film.

Brands that typically go for re-branding, host a big splash event that mainly focuses on their logo reveal or a new corporate film release. Job search portal, Monster.com, took a few leaps ahead and pulled off an interesting marketing gimmick. The company has re-branded itself into a full-fledged talent platform. Monster.com is now foundit.in with a new logo.

Before the official announcement went live, top executives of the company wrote LinkedIn posts bidding 'goodbye' to the job portal. They did not give much context. Many in their network believed that they had quit the company. A few other users were scratching their heads to find out why were there mass notes that had similar tonality. All these posts were a part of a major rebranding exercise that company had undertaken. It's one of the rare cases where a brand used the professional network LinkedIn for executing a mega marketing campaign.

The brand's latest ad film doesn't involve any high-profile celebrities or an elaborate set. The premise is simple and impactful. The ad involves employees of the company being asked about changes in their lives. The ad is set inside the company's HQ. Finally, they talk about changes about to take place at Monster. All of the conveniently dodge the question by making excuses. They hint at the name change at the end of the ad, where the CMO of the company, Saurabh Srivastava says, "I think we've found it" A clever play on words to keep viewers speculating.

In its new avatar, the brand plans to make use of artificial intelligence (AI), data and analytics to serve up jobs to its users. The company claims it serves more than 70 million job seekers now and has 10,000 corporate customers across 18 countries. Business services provider Quess Corp owns the India, South East Asia and Middle-East businesses of Monster Worldwide, the parent company behind Monster.com. At the moment, only the India, SEA and Middle-East businesses are a part of the rebranding process. As per media reports, the rebranding has been in the works since Quess took over Monster but was delayed due to the pandemic and some other reasons.

In a press statement, Sekhar Garisa, CEO foundit.in (previously Monster) said, “Technology is leading disruption across sectors and Talent Acquisition is no exception. The pandemic has fundamentally changed the way we work and the way we hire. We have been privileged to witness the talent acquisition landscape evolve over the last three decades, giving us an unparalleled depth of insights into recruitment. The platform of the future needs to cater to a highly dynamic job market, skill-based hiring and changing expectations from careers.”


