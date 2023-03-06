Clutter Breakers: JioCinema's new WPL campaign positively propels women's cricket

In India, when they say that cricket is an emotion and not just a sport, you’d do well to believe it. Every corner of every street or ‘gully’ will have a group of people playing cricket. Each group has their own set of unique rules to follow. Cricket is undoubtedly the biggest sport in India. The moment someone brings up cricket in a conversation, everyone’s eyes light up. The craze around the sport truly is unbelievable.

That is what is unique about Indians. You don’t need a stadium to play cricket in. Any surface works. In India, cricket is a very versatile sport. Wherever there’s any free space, you can play cricket. Be it a busy street, a parking lot, a beach or a local garden. All you need is a bat, a ball and solid determination.

The Indian Premier League or IPL is the largest cricket tournament in India. All Indians wait in anticipation for the tournament to start every year. Once commenced, it is soon to become nothing less than a festival. Dancing, singing, reel-ing, all become a part and parcel. Indians now have another reason to celebrate. The joy and thrill that follows the IPL will now be available twice in a year. Confused? The first ever Women’s Premier League (WPL) kicked off on the 4th of March. An all-women’s Indian cricket tournament, featuring the biggest female cricketers from India and all over the world. People are very excited to witness and experience this grand spectacle for the very first time.

Keeping this great energy in mind, Ogilvy India has conceptualised a very fun and contemporary campaign in anticipation of the WPL. The advertisement showcases how loved and inspiring cricket is in India. The advertisement involves everything that you would typically expect in a cricket commercial. Glimpses of gully cricket being played across the country, the ball breaking windows, cups of tea, cars, etc. Groups of people gathering to watch just a regular street match as if it were the World Cup. Cheering and shouting their favourite players’ names. People put up pictures of their favourite cricketers near the pictures and idols of gods and worship them. It is as wholesome as it can get.

So, how is it any different? Why are we talking about this commercial with such passion if it is just like any other? Well, the ad features only female cricketers and enthusiasts. No man is seen playing the sport. Women are forming groups to play cricket, they are the ones breaking windows and teacups. They worship other female cricketers as if they were gods. That’s what makes this ad stand out and that’s why it is one of a kind. Moreover, the ad also involves a clever and catchy rap tune to it. It’s contemporary and in-keeping with what brands and audiences are favouring today.

The ad is different while involving feelings of warmth and familiarity. It really is a refreshing take on something that is close to our hearts and convincingly puts a smile on our faces. The ad promises that the WPL will deliver the same stimulation and intoxication like its already established male counterpart.

Similar to IPL, Tata has purchased title sponsorship for the WPL as well. The Tata WPL will be showcased exclusively on the Sports18 TV channel and the JioCinema OTT app. Another bonus factor is that JioCinema is providing free viewership for both the WPL as well as the IPL for audiences to enjoy an uninterrupted experience.