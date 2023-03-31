Clutter Breakers: Ixigo’s latest AI powered bluetooth headset takes internet by storm

Artificial Intelligence. It sounds so creative, futuristic and almost imperative. AI is designed to make human life simpler. It is possibly the biggest innovation that will completely transform the future. Currently, though, there have been small steps taken towards creating AI-powered tools. ChatGPT took the whole world by storm. It was the first completely AI-dependent tool that digitally did whatever you asked of it.

We haven’t really seen any on-the-move applications of AI. When we think of a real-life, live form of AI, we usually imagine a voice in our heads giving us important information. Something like Jarvis from the Iron Man movies. What if we told you that there finally is something almost similar in comparison available in the market?

Ixigo has released an intriguing campaign promoting a rather futuristic and very helpful product. Wireless earphones are not an interesting proposition anymore. There are multiple players in the market who sell them. They’ve now become an expected outcome from brands in the wearables category. Thus, to stay at the forefront, innovation is absolutely necessary. But how can you make wireless earphones appealing once again? Ixigo has the answer. They claim that they have the first ever AI-powered bluetooth headsets called ‘bhAI’. Yes, you read that right. These headsets monitor your surroundings as well as every action that you do. Accordingly, they inform you of any obstacles, and provide useful information in real-time.

The ad showcases the various extraordinary capabilities of the earbuds effectively. They wake you up if you’ve gone to sleep in a local train when your destination is approaching. They inform you of the transportation fare from point A to point B so your taxi/rickshaw driver doesn’t cheat you and so much more. These AI-powered bluetooth headsets are really a huge leap forward into the future and are destined to be a massive success.

Too good to believe, right?