Clutter Breakers: Coca-Cola's new ad campaign turns fantasy into reality

Art is a form of expression. It’s the best way to display creativity and imagination in the real world. Names such as Vincent Van Gogh, Johannes Vermeer and Andy Warhol are synonymous with art. Their work is a form of expression that makes audiences question a lot of things. There are some work that's so close to reality. Beverage giant Coca-Cola has given life to masterpieces of Van Gogh, Vermeer and Worhol. Here's how.

In the ad film, a young student is seen sitting in the middle of an art museum trying to draw inspiration for a sketch of his own. Well, what follows is truly an artist’s imagination going wild. Andy Warhol’s famous Coca-Cola bottle painting is seen in the distance. All of a sudden, audiences see one of the paintings move. A hand stretches from inside the painting towards the Coca-Cola bottle.

The hand grabs it and the bottle transforms to adapt to the style of that painting. The hand then tosses the bottle towards another painting. Once again to be caught by one of the other paintings' characters. The bottle once again adapts to that painting style. Similarly, the bottle makes its way around the museum, jumping from one painting to another, adapting to each taste and style. Finally, the bottle lands on the bench next to the student who drinks from it. He’s now finally inspired since the bottle has collected knowledge from so many great illustrations. He finishes sketching and impresses his teacher.

The ad campaign by Coca-Cola titled ‘Masterpiece’ is truly named aptly. Viewers get to see a different side of the brand's storytelling. Contrary to what they are already used to seeing, where a bottle of Coke would appear in the middle of the story, this time the bottle of Coke is the story. The ad, created by creative agency Blitzworks and directed by Academy Films’ Henry Scholfield delivers a fantastical experience, calling out to the creative child inside you. Coca-Cola has really managed to deliver on their ‘Real Magic’ platform with excellent use of animation, live action and gentle strokes.