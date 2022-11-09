Clutter Breakers: Cadbury 5 Star's ingenious ad campaign that markets itself

In this hyper social world, ad campaigns are often aggressive and fast paced. The intent behind it is to get consumers excited for the product or service that the brands are offering. Brands don’t shy away from going all out, creating and innovating interesting and attention-grabbing films. It’s a sort of unspoken competition between brands to create the biggest, most innovative stand-out campaign of the year. Suffice to say, there certainly are some out of the box, brilliant campaigns that are born as a result.

Cadbury’s 5 Star, a chocolate brand from Mondelez India, known for creating literally laid back advertisements, where they promote ‘do nothing’, have done the unexpected.

5 Star has decided to take its own advice and have conceptualised a campaign that would now require the least effort to promote their product. They now have to ‘do nothing’ to market their chocolate as it will market itself.

In their recent ad, conceptualised by Ogilvy India, 5 Star highlights how other chocolate brands are spending boatloads of money on advertising this festive season. They spend money to have their ads and logos appear on multiple apps and websites all around the world. Contradicting this, 5 Star showcased that they have decided to spend absolutely nothing on ads this festive season because they had an interesting revelation. A moment of enlightenment, when they noticed a sticking feature in their logo. The 5 stars that they include in their logo is actually something you see on various apps and websites.

Almost all apps and websites ask you to rate their products and services using a bar with 5 stars on it. Noticing, this marketing geniuses at 5 Star decided to revamp their logo and change to exactly the same as a 5 star review bar that appears online. For example, when you order food online and they ask you rate it out of 5 using stars on the app, you will see their logo. If you buy a shirt online and rate the product, you will see their logo. If you book any appointment online and they ask you to rate their services, instead of seeing a 5 star review panel, you will see it as a logo and remember the chocolate.

It is an ingenious move by the brand, where they get to advertise their product for free. Every time you have to review something, you will think of the delicious chocolate. That is definitely some serious recall value. In the brands words, it is probably “The biggest ad campaign in history.” It certainly is the most geographically widespread.