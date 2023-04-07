comScore

Quantum Brief

Cannes Lions 2023: 13 Indians on the jury across categories

Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity will be held from June 19 - June 23, 2023. 290 experts from across 46 markets will form the 2023 jury panels.

By  Storyboard18Apr 7, 2023 10:39 AM
Cannes Lions 2023: 13 Indians on the jury across categories
The ten new brands represented in the awarding juries are: Experian, Globacom, HSBC, Hulu, Kimberly-Clark, Mojang Studios, Nedbank, Safaricom, Suntory Brands and Vodacom.

Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, which will run from June 19 - June 23, judges work from across the globe, which are awarded and celebrated during this period. Today, Cannes Lions put out the line-up of global experts who are selected to award the world’s very best creative and effective work and benchmark excellence.

290 experts from across 46 markets have been selected, who are representing the global industry’s leading talent from a diverse range of disciplines. The ten new brands represented in the awarding juries are: Experian, Globacom, HSBC, Hulu, Kimberly-Clark, Mojang Studios, Nedbank, Safaricom, Suntory Brands and Vodacom.

As per Simon Cook, chief executive officer, Lions, said, “Our Jurors have a huge responsibility - giving up their time, energy and expertise to set the benchmark for creative excellence as part of the 70th edition of the Lions. We are excited to see the body of Lion winning work that will set the industry standard for the next 70 years. This year, we have representation from seven new markets, our highest-ever representation from Africa and the Middle East, and a strong showing from a diverse mix of brands. We are delighted to be able to bring a breadth of voices and perspectives to the Jury rooms and we thank them all in advance for their dedication and care.”

Here is the breakdown of the list:

Print and Publishing Lions

Farishte Irani, group head - copy, Dentsu Creative, India

Radio and Audio Lions

Aalap Desai, chief creative officer, Dentsu Creative West and Dentsu Creative Experience, India

Creative Data Lions

Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy, India

Direct Lions

Garima Khandelwal, chief creative officer, Mullen Lowe Lintas Group, India

PR Lions

Valerie Pinto, CEO, Weber Shandwick India, The Weber Shandwick Collective, India

Media Lions

Anupriya Acharya, CEO, Publicis Groupe, South Asia

Social and Influencer Lions

PG Aditya, co-founder and chief creative officer, Talented, India

Brand Experience and Activation Lions

Swati Bhattacharya, creative chairperson, FCB, India

Creative Commerce Lions

Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, global CEO and co-founder, Gozoop, India


Tags
First Published on Apr 7, 2023 10:39 AM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Gold Spot: When ‘The Zing Thing’ restored the brand’s lost market share

Gold Spot: When ‘The Zing Thing’ restored the brand’s lost market share

Quantum Brief

Unveiling the secret sauce behind Ching's success in the crowded Indian FMCG market

Unveiling the secret sauce behind Ching's success in the crowded Indian FMCG market

Quantum Brief

IKEA India to onboard Leo Burnett India as its new creative partner: Sources

IKEA India to onboard Leo Burnett India as its new creative partner: Sources

Quantum Brief

Amazon India and Ministry of Information & Broadcasting partner to boost creative economy

Amazon India and Ministry of Information & Broadcasting partner to boost creative economy

Quantum Brief

Campa: Rebranding an iconic brand that had faded into oblivion

Campa: Rebranding an iconic brand that had faded into oblivion

Quantum Brief

RK Swamy draws up listing pitch, appoints i-bankers for public issue

RK Swamy draws up listing pitch, appoints i-bankers for public issue

Quantum Brief

Storyboard18 Exclusive: Prasar Bharati to increase Free Dish slots next year, CEO Gaurav Dwivedi

Storyboard18 Exclusive: Prasar Bharati to increase Free Dish slots next year, CEO Gaurav Dwivedi