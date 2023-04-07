Cannes Lions 2023: 13 Indians on the jury across categories

Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, which will run from June 19 - June 23, judges work from across the globe, which are awarded and celebrated during this period. Today, Cannes Lions put out the line-up of global experts who are selected to award the world’s very best creative and effective work and benchmark excellence.

As per Simon Cook, chief executive officer, Lions, said, “Our Jurors have a huge responsibility - giving up their time, energy and expertise to set the benchmark for creative excellence as part of the 70th edition of the Lions. We are excited to see the body of Lion winning work that will set the industry standard for the next 70 years. This year, we have representation from seven new markets, our highest-ever representation from Africa and the Middle East, and a strong showing from a diverse mix of brands. We are delighted to be able to bring a breadth of voices and perspectives to the Jury rooms and we thank them all in advance for their dedication and care.”