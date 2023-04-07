Cannes Lions 2023: 13 Indians on the jury across categories

Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, which will run from June 19 - June 23, judges work from across the globe, which are awarded and celebrated during this period. Today, Cannes Lions put out the line-up of global experts who are selected to award the world’s very best creative and effective work and benchmark excellence.
290 experts from across 46 markets have been selected, who are representing the global industry’s leading talent from a diverse range of disciplines. The ten new brands represented in the awarding juries are: Experian, Globacom, HSBC, Hulu, Kimberly-Clark, Mojang Studios, Nedbank, Safaricom, Suntory Brands and Vodacom.
As per Simon Cook, chief executive officer, Lions, said, “Our Jurors have a huge responsibility - giving up their time, energy and expertise to set the benchmark for creative excellence as part of the 70th edition of the Lions. We are excited to see the body of Lion winning work that will set the industry standard for the next 70 years. This year, we have representation from seven new markets, our highest-ever representation from Africa and the Middle East, and a strong showing from a diverse mix of brands. We are delighted to be able to bring a breadth of voices and perspectives to the Jury rooms and we thank them all in advance for their dedication and care.”
Here is the breakdown of the list:
Print and Publishing Lions
Farishte Irani, group head - copy, Dentsu Creative, India
Radio and Audio Lions
Aalap Desai, chief creative officer, Dentsu Creative West and Dentsu Creative Experience, India
Creative Data Lions
Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy, India
Direct Lions
Garima Khandelwal, chief creative officer, Mullen Lowe Lintas Group, India
PR Lions
Valerie Pinto, CEO, Weber Shandwick India, The Weber Shandwick Collective, India
Media Lions
Anupriya Acharya, CEO, Publicis Groupe, South Asia
Social and Influencer Lions
PG Aditya, co-founder and chief creative officer, Talented, India
Brand Experience and Activation Lions
Swati Bhattacharya, creative chairperson, FCB, India
Creative Commerce Lions
Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, global CEO and co-founder, Gozoop, India