Cadbury Dairy Milk wants consumers to find new moments of happiness

Taking Cadbury's global brand positioning centred on genuine, low-key acts of kindness and generosity ahead, Cadbury Dairy Milk has rolled out a new advertising campaign. The commercial adds a new dimension to the brand’s narrative and nudges people to be there for someone.

In the ad, a politician is seen along with his bodyguards rushing to a dias amid the crowd cheering for him. One of his closest aides is seen checking the time nervously at his duty. Observing this, and much to the viewers’ surprise, the politician asks for his daughter’s roll number. While the bodyguard is left perplexed, he proceeds to check the results on the phone. Realising that she has cleared the entrance exam, the politician offers a Cadbury Dairy Milk which he has carried to celebrate the good news with his bodyguard and asks him to take the day off and celebrate with his family.

The emotive thought of ‘Kisi Aur Ki Khushi Mein Shaamil Ho Kar Dekhiye’, leaves viewers with the message of looking beyond one’s reality and being a part of others' happiness.

Watch the film here.

Commenting on the new campaign, Anil Viswanathan, vice president - marketing, Mondelez India, said, “Since 2018, generosity remains an innate part of Cadbury Dairy Milk’s storytelling that continues to connect consumers across all the geographies. Shining a spotlight on the inner ‘acchai’ and keeping purpose at the heart of our messaging, we have rolled out multiple campaigns that celebrate small acts of kindness. Taking a step forward in the same direction, our latest effort reiterates the meaning of ‘Kuch Acha Ho Jaye, Kuch Meetha Ho Jaye’ by urging individuals to share others’ happiness with a big heart and make their ‘meetha’ moments even more special. Built on the simple insight that entitlement can create distance in relationships, we believe that the campaign’s powerful, yet relatable narration will inspire people to look beyond their own realities and create shared moments of happiness.”

Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, added, “When we forget our entitlements and treat all as equal and celebrate their happiness as if it is ours, the joy is doubled. This is the thought behind our latest campaign on Cadbury Dairy Milk. This thought beautifully builds on the brand’s ongoing generosity platform. The campaign will have many touch points that will inspire us to join in and celebrate not just ours but in others happiness too.”