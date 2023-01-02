BYJU's Divya Gokulnath shares the story behind the edtech major's brand colours

"There comes a moment and a place in your life when you wonder how you even got there. That is how I felt when I saw the digital signboards of FIFA World Cup 2022 turn purple to flash ‘BYJU’S - from India to the World’. Twelve years ago, I chose that shade of purple as the colour of our brand," shared Divya Gokulnath, co-founder of edtech major BYJU's, one of the official sponsors of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Gokulnath shared an image of her at the FIFA World Cup along with the reasons for choosing BYJU's purple brand colour, in a LinkedIn post.

BYJU'S also signed World Cup-winner Argentina's captain Lionel Messi as the company's global brand ambassador for Education for All (EFA).

The not-for-profit, social impact division of Byju’s currently serves 5.5 million children all over the country. The long-term engagement saw Messi feature in campaigns promoting Byju’s Education For All and began as Messi embarked on his final campaign to win the football World Cup 2022 as captain of Argentina’s national football team. This came after Byju’s bagged the elite and high stake sponsorship deal FIFA World Cup 2022 which was held in Qatar.

Gokulnath recounted how six of them started teaching, learning and hustling in Koramangala, Bengaluru. "From 1000 odd students then to 150 million now, from six of us then to 50,000 of us now, from Koramangala to the rest of India, and from India to the World, we have come a long way. We just kept teaching and empowering our students in the best ways possible, and the rest happened around it."

She further added that they "work hard every day to live up to everyone’s expectations. Because with great visibility comes great responsibility."

Gokulnath indicated that the choice of colour was thoroughly thought about. Purple, she said, is associated with "wisdom, ambition, and magic. Wisdom to learn, unlearn and relearn every day. Ambition to understand that we will always be works-in-progress. Magic is what happens when we live our passion and purpose every day."