BMW Motorrad India picks up Sociowash for its creative and digital duties

Creative digital agency Sociowash has bagged the creative and digital mandate for BMW Motorrad India. The mandate was won post a multi-agency pitch. The agency will streamline BMW Motorrad India's online and offline presence. The agency will offer 360-degree digital and creative solutions in an effort to maximize the luxury motorcycle brand's visibility, outreach and interaction with its expanding consumer base.

The mandate for the agency will include creating and implementing brand campaigns, influencer marketing strategies, designing collaterals for dealership showrooms, and overseeing online reputation management, among other things.

Commenting on the development, Shivapada Ray, director, BMW Motorrad India, said, “At BMW Motorrad India, our priority has been to achieve market growth that is sustainable. In order to maintain and increase the momentum for the brand, Sociowash will help redesign our strategy. We joined hands with the agency as they comprehend our vision and aim, and are eager to meet the results with a collaborative take on the challenges ahead.”

Abhinandan Gopalsetty, head of sales and marketing, BMW Motorrad India, added, “At BMW Motorrad India, we keep a growth-oriented mindset while keeping the experience of our users at the core of it, and we work towards creating strategies that are sustainable and can provide an enhanced customer experience. In this quest, Sociowash will help us redesign our strategy and execute the same to provide credible impact.

On winning the account, Raghav Bagai, co- founder, Sociowash, said, “We are delighted to onboard one of the leading motorcycle brands, and we absolutely cannot hold back our excitement on this. BMW is a huge name in itself, a dream for many, and working for its Motorrad segment will be a thrilling ride for us. Our team is gearing up to create some exceptional work for the Motorrad industry and add more value to BMW’s renowned empire that has existed in India since 2007. We are looking forward to a long and fruitful partnership.”