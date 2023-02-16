Blinkit adds new feature for brands to create custom shops on its app

Blinkit, a quick commerce firm owned by Zomato, has introduced a new feature ‘Brand Stores’. As per this feature, brands, which are registered on its app, will be able to create micro-stores and promote their products.
Brands will also be able to track analytics. This feature will allow the brands to implement their own design language in order to make the brand store experience more immersive for their new customers. Through this feature, brands will be able to have a real-time view into their performance which will be available on the app and in different geographies.
In a blog post the company stated, brands can create different kinds of content and sections as per their sense of relevance to their presence on the platform, or what their customers might prefer.
Blinkit, which is operational in over 500 localities, allows its users to have access or buy over 13,000 items on the platform. According to a Moneycontrol report, after being acquired by multinational restaurant aggregator Zomato, Blinkit registered losses of Rs 288.5 crore in Q3 of FY23. From the time it was acquired by Zomato on August 10 (of 2022) to December 31, it's loss came at Rs 483.4 crore. Blinkit had 31 lakh transacting customers in Q3, up from 26 lakh in the preceding quarter, and 3.16 crore orders during the quarter, up from last quarter’s 2.61 crore. Blinkit’s gross order value per dark store per day shot up from Rs 4.22 lakh to Rs 5.24 lakh. The company said it has not increased its dark store footprint.