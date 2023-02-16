Blinkit adds new feature for brands to create custom shops on its app

Blinkit, a quick commerce firm owned by Zomato, has introduced a new feature ‘Brand Stores’. As per this feature, brands, which are registered on its app, will be able to create micro-stores and promote their products.

Brands will also be able to track analytics. This feature will allow the brands to implement their own design language in order to make the brand store experience more immersive for their new customers. Through this feature, brands will be able to have a real-time view into their performance which will be available on the app and in different geographies.

In a blog post the company stated, brands can create different kinds of content and sections as per their sense of relevance to their presence on the platform, or what their customers might prefer.