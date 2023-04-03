Biz Moves: Wunderman Thompson, W+K, Schbang, The Minimalist and Consult Blanco

A round-up of the agencies who have scored new clients and big businesses. Catch the key business wins and new accounts bagged by the country’s leading legacy and new agencies.

Wunderman Thompson and Tata Astrum Super

Wunderman Thompson India has won the brand building mandate of Tata Steel’s Tata Astrum Super. As per the mandate, the agency will have to position the Tata Astrum Super brand in a sharp manner. Further, the agency will also need to give the brand a competitive edge so it can command a premium over branded and unorganised players, forge bonds with channel partners and connect with end users.

Wieden+Kennedy and Clove Dental

Independent global advertising agency Wieden+Kennedy will handle the creative duties of a dental clinic chain, Clove Dental. The account will be handled by the agency’s New Delhi branch. Shreekant Srinivasan, who is the agency’s head of business will head the account.

Schbang and ShareChat and Moj

Marketing solutions agency Schbang has won the social media mandate for social media and short video platform ShareChat and Moj. Among other marketing activities, the responsibilities of the agency would include designing social media and content strategies on ShareChat and Moj’s online channels.

Verve Media and Pragati Warehousing

Integrated digital marketing agency Verve Media has retained the social media mandate of Indian developer Pragati Warehousing. For the past two years, Verve Media handled the social media account, planned creative strategies and amplified the brand's social media presence altogether. The agency will be responsible for improving brand awareness with social media management which includes campaign ideation and execution.

The Minimalist and Rio Boom Energy

Creative solutions group The Minimalist will handle the creative and social media responsibilities of Rio Boom Energy drink. The agency will create unique and engaging social experiences for the Gen-Z and young millennial audiences of the brand. Further, The Minimalist will also spearhead the social media channel strategy, social platforms management and deliver topical marketing content and solutions for the brand.

Consult Blanco and Bergner

Digital marketing agency Consult Blanco has bagged the account of Spain based homeware and kitchenware company Bergner. The agency’s responsibility will include developing and implementing a comprehensive digital marketing strategy. This is in order to increase brand awareness and drive online sales. Further, Consult Blanco will also leverage a range of tactics which includes public relations, social media marketing, performance marketing, content marketing and paid advertising. This is for reaching and engaging with customers across various online and key offline channels.