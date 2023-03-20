Biz Moves: Wieden+Kennedy, Kinnect and iCubesWire

A round-up of the agencies who have scored new clients and big businesses. Catch the key business wins and new accounts bagged by the country’s leading legacy and new agencies.

Wieden+Kennedy and Jio True 5G

Advertising agency Wieden+Kennedy has been appointed by Jio as the creative agency for its 5G business. The agency’s key mandate would be to create transformational experiences through 5G for individuals, homes and businesses. In October 2022, Reliance Jio Infocomm’s chairman, Akash M Ambani, announced the launch of Jio True 5G services. In the last four months, Jio True 5G has been able to reach 304 cities. It is rolling out 5G rapidly with pan-India 5G coverage, which is expected to be completed by December 2023.

Kinnect and Blue Star

Digital marketing agency Kinnect has bagged the digital mandate of Blue Star, a home appliance company. The account, which was won following a multi-agency pitch, will see the agency handle the brand’s digital strategy globally. This will be followed by managing its social media presence in the country.

iCubesWire and PetStar

Digital marketing agency iCubesWire has won the digital media mandate for PetStar, Mankind Pharma’s dog food brand. The responsibilities of the agency will include boosting the brand's online presence, spearheading digital branding, search engine optimisation (SEO), media planning and designing social media campaigns.

Havas Media Group India and V-Guard Industries

Havas Media Group India has won the integrated media mandate of V-Guard Industries, a consumer electronics company. They will work closely to develop and implement an integrated media strategy that will reach and engage with the target audience. The mandate will be handled by the agency's Bengaluru team that will look into digital, television, print, radio, out-of-home (OOH) and cinema.