Biz Moves: Wavemaker, Interactive Avenues, Gozoop, Oktobuzz, WebX and Sociomark

A round-up of the agencies who have scored new clients and big businesses. Catch the key business wins and new accounts bagged by the country’s leading legacy and new agencies.

Wavemaker India and Happilo

GroupM’s Wavemaker India has won the integrated media mandate of health food brand Happilo. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch. Ajay Gupte, chief executive officer, South Asia, Wavemaker, said, “With our market-leading data and technology capabilities backed by our robust purchase journey insights, we are confident of positively contributing to their success.”

Interactive Avenues and Vim

Interactive Avenues has bagged the digital creative mandate for Hindustan Unilever’s dishwash brand Vim. The mandate, which was won following a competitive pitch process, is to amplify the brand’s social media presence, managing their e-commerce content, delivering cutting edge creatives and digital video commercials.

Gozoop Group and DP World ILT20

Gozoop Group won the integrated media marketing mandate for DP World International League T20, which took place in the United Arab Emirates on January 13. The Group has been responsible for branding and designing communication collaterals, mainline and digital strategy and communication, social media management, mainline communication, performance marketing, influencer marketing and on-ground content production.

Oktobuzz and HarperCollins India

Digital communications agency Oktobuzz has bagged the social media marketing mandate of HarperCollins Publishers India. The mandate of the agency would be to be responsible for the social media handles and the digital campaigns of the publishing house. The agency will also work to enhance their overall brand presence through data-led digital communication and other mar-tech projects.

WebX Integrated Marketing Solutions and upsurge

Brand communications agency WebX Integrated Marketing Solutions is the strategic communications partner for upsurge, a gaming focused ed-tech platform. The mandate, which was won following a multi-agency pitch, will see the agency be responsible for developing and implementing a range of brand communications strategies, including public relations, content marketing, influencer marketing support and more.

Sociomark and Brilliant Wellness

Digital marketing agency Sociomark has bagged the digital mandate for Brilliant Wellness, health and fitness subscription app. Heta Baandal, managing director and chief strategy officer of the agency said, “The reason behind the synergy between Watch by Brilliant Wellness and Sociomark is the vision to transform the journey for its audience, using a strategic plan is the main reason behind this exceptional synergy. Both the companies share a common goal of creating a strong connection with the community.”