Biz Moves: Rediffusion races to win BMW; Bharat Media Group and Havas Group bag new businesses

Keep up with all the key business wins and account movements.

By  Storyboard18Oct 17, 2022 9:44 AM
Biz Moves: Rediffusion races to win BMW; Bharat Media Group and Havas Group bag new businesses
Rediffusion races to win BMW India creative mandate and Bharat Media Group's winning spree continues. (Representational image via Unsplash)

A round-up of the agencies who’ve scored new clients and big business. Catch the key business wins and new accounts bagged by the country’s leading legacy and new agencies.

Rediffusion and BMW India

Independent full-service advertising agency Rediffusion is the new lead creative agency for BMW India and BMW Group of Financial Services. The account, which will be handled by Rediffusion Delhi, will see the agency work on brand strategy, creative, digital and dealer support communication.

In August, Storyboard18 had reported that BMW India had put its creative and media account up for review. Industry sources said that the pitch was underway in Delhi, and the account size was pegged in the arena of Rs 150 crore.

BMW India had introduced three electric vehicles in the Indian market which are the MINI Cooper SE Electric hatch, BMW i4 electric sedan and the BMW iX SUV, which were sold within a month of their launch. Now, BMW India is considering the acceleration of the local manufacturing plans of electric vehicles in India.

Havas Media and Firefox Cycles

Havas Media has bagged the integrated media mandate for Firefox Cycles, a Hero Cycles Group company. This was won following a multi-agency pitch. The account, which will be managed by the agency’s Gurgaon office, will see the agency take up duties offline media, digital media and search engine optimisation (SEO).

Havas Worldwide India and Burger King

Creative arm of Havas Group India, Havas Worldwide India has won the digital mandate of Burger King. The agency will work on creating cornerstone digital campaigns, social media as well as online response management.

Bharat Media Group and Manna Foods

Bharat Media Group (BMeG) has been named as the agency of record (AoR) for Manna Foods from Southern Health Foods Pvt Ltd, a natural millet based health foods. BMeG, which won the account following a multi-agency pitch, will oversee the brand’s media planning and buying mandate for North, West and East regions. Bharat Media Group is on a winning spree, and is also an agency on record (AOR) for Newell Brands’ Reynolds and Sharpie. Currently, the Group is also handling the media mandate and creative mandate for Skyfoam and Eazeebox.

Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy


First Published on Oct 17, 2022 8:18 AM

