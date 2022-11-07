Biz Moves: Omnicom Media Group India, Zenith India, Grapes, Global Creator Network

A round-up of the agencies who’ve scored new clients and big business. Catch the key business wins and new accounts bagged by the country’s leading legacy and new agencies.

Zenith India and LG Electronics

Publicis Groupe India’s Zenith bagged the digital mandate of LG Electronics, an electronics brand. The mandate, which was won following a multi-agency pitch, its responsibilities include handling end-to-end AOR mandate for the brand. This includes D2C performance marketing, digital branding and marketplace commerce.

Further, their mandate will also include focusing on full-funnel delivery using multi-channel tools, tech prowess and integrated workflow management.

Omnicom Media Group India and Electrolux

Omnicom Media Group India has bagged the integrated media mandate for Electrolux, home appliance company. The mandate will involve creating end-to-end media solutions for the business and accelerating its growth journey in the market. The Swedish brand will leverage the agency’s analytics and insight-driven tools, in order to make waves with its range of premium products in the Indian market.

Grapes and Faces Canada

Digital marketing agency Grapes has bagged the digital media mandate for Faces Canada, a four decade Canadian cosmetics brand. The mandate, which will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai office, was won following a multi-agency pitch. The agency will be responsible for the overall mandate which includes social media management and community building, digital campaign strategy and product launches.

Global Creator Network and Ajio

OML Entertainment’s Global Creator Network has been entrusted with the mandate of managing the social and content of e-commerce brand Ajio. The agency’s responsibilities would include building a robust brand strategy, creative first social campaigns with IPs, creator activations, and help the brand build a community across social media platforms where the vibrations match.

Moshi Moshi and Godrej Jersey

Independent multidisciplinary advertising agency Moshi Moshi won the media mandate of Godrej Jersey, a private dairy player in Southern India, and a subsidiary of Godrej Agrovet. The mandate, which was won through a competitive pitch process, its responsibilities include managing the brand presence on social media to create greater awareness, trust and engagement across all customer and segment profiles through strategic brand campaigns and communications.

Buzz Makers and Sunder Biscuit

Digital marketing agency Buzz Makers won the digital marketing mandate of Sunder Biscuit, biscuit brand. The responsibility of the agency includes digital strategy and creatives for the domestic market, the export market and retail. The account, which was won following a multi-agency pitch, will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai office.

Kreativ Street and IDP India

Integrated marketing agency Kreativ Street has won the creative mandate of IDP India, an international education organisation. The mandate, which was won following a multi-agency pitch, will see the agency responsible for impact-driven communication to highlight the mission and vision of the brand. This will be along with the brand’s internal and external branding as well as local events and initiatives across IDP’s over 70 offices in more than 61 cities.