Biz Moves: OMG Media Group, Publicis Business, Dentsu Creative, Sociowash, Kinnect Outreach, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi

A round-up of the agencies who have scored new clients and big businesses. Catch the key business wins and new accounts bagged by the country’s leading legacy and new agencies.

Philips Domestic Appliances and OMG Media Group

Philips Domestic Appliances has appointed Omnicom Media Group (OMG) as its global media agency. The mandate of OMG will include implementing a new marketing model along with focusing on its accelerated agenda of growth. The agency will support the brand across traditional, digital and performance media planning and buying for its entire brand portfolio and campaign schedule.

Publicis Business and Ninjacart

Fresh produce supply chain platform Ninjacart has appointed Publicis Business as its creative partner. The account was won after a multi-agency pitch. The agency will be responsible for a refreshed brand identity for Ninjacart; along with managing strategic creative design, marketing and advertising strategy for its multiple business verticals.

Publicis Business will also enhance the brand's social media presence, digital marketing, communication and branding strategy with an eye on both internal and external audiences. This also includes employer branding.

Dentsu Creative and Pernod Ricard India

Dentsu Creative, a global creative network which is a part of the Dentsu Group has bagged the digital creative mandate of Pernod Ricard India, an alcohol beverage company.

Until last year, the digital agency of DDB Mudra Group, 22feet Tribal Worldwide was the agency that handled the responsibilities of the brand.

Sociowash and BMW Motorrad India

Creative digital agency Sociowash has bagged the creative and digital mandate for BMW Motorrad India, a motorcycle brand.

The mandate was won post a multi-agency pitch. The agency will streamline the brand’s online and offline presence. The agency will offer 360-degree digital and creative solutions and its mandate will include creating and implementing brand campaigns, influencer marketing strategies, designing collaterals for dealership showrooms and overseeing online reputation management etc.

Kinnect Outreach adds 30 new clients

Kinnect Outreach, a division of Kinnect, and an influencer and a third-party partnership desk has onboarded 30 new clients and hired 40 new influencer marketing and platform specialists. This development has taken place in the last six months, which totals it to a 100 member team at the agency.

Kinnect Outreach also aims to resolve the pertinent problem of measurement by deploying standardised digital metrics by which marketers can identify the efficiency of their spending on advertising. In times of global recession, driving cost efficiencies is critical, and the desk has shown up to 30 to 40 percent cost efficiencies for brands on their annual influencer spends.

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and Grupo Bimbo

Publicis Groupe’s full-service communications agency L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has won the integrated mandate of global brand Grupo Bimbo. This is the first-ever integrated mandate, which has been undertaken by the brand. As per the mandate, with the agency's focus on platform-agnostic ideas and solutions, it will play its role in scaling up the brand’s vision in India.

Digital Kong and Mona B India

Marketing agency Digital Kong has won the digital mandate for Mona B India. The mandate of the agency will include being responsible for the brand’s social media management, performance marketing, shoots, website management, public relations and influencer marketing.

Underdog and Nippo

Full-service agency Underdog has been appointed by Nippo to handle its creative mandate. The agency won the business post a multi-agency pitch.