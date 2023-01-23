Biz Moves: OMD retains Nivea, Gozoop Group's HAWK bags Games 24x7

A round-up of the agencies who have scored new clients and big businesses. Catch the key business wins and new accounts bagged by the country’s leading legacy and new agencies.

Media agency OMD has retained the mandate of the skincare brand Nivea. The agency has been handling the mandate of Nivea for the last nine years. The Mumbai office of the agency will continue handling the integrated media business of the brand.

HAWK, an online-reputation agency which is a part of Gozoop Group has won the customer service and listening mandate of Games 24x7, a digital skill games company. The responsibility of the agency will include monitoring and managing interactions between the brand and its online community which includes RummyCircle, My11Circle and U Games. As per a Moneycontrol report, during Davos 2023, Bhavin Pandya, co-founder of Games 24x7 said that the draft gaming rules by the Indian government will bring in more clarity to the nascent but growing industry, which will aid in the industry’s growth further.