comScore

Quantum Brief

Biz Moves: OMD retains Nivea, Gozoop Group's HAWK bags Games 24x7

Keep up with all the key business wins and the account movements.

By  Storyboard18Jan 23, 2023 8:19 AM
Biz Moves: OMD retains Nivea, Gozoop Group's HAWK bags Games 24x7
Media agency OMD, which has been handling the mandate of Nivea for the last nine years, has retained the mandate of the skincare brand.(Representative image: Marc Rafanell López via Unsplash)

A round-up of the agencies who have scored new clients and big businesses. Catch the key business wins and new accounts bagged by the country’s leading legacy and new agencies.

OMD and Nivea

Media agency OMD has retained the mandate of the skincare brand Nivea. The agency has been handling the mandate of Nivea for the last nine years. The Mumbai office of the agency will continue handling the integrated media business of the brand.

HAWK and Games 24x7

HAWK, an online-reputation agency which is a part of Gozoop Group has won the customer service and listening mandate of Games 24x7, a digital skill games company. The responsibility of the agency will include monitoring and managing interactions between the brand and its online community which includes RummyCircle, My11Circle and U Games. As per a Moneycontrol report, during Davos 2023, Bhavin Pandya, co-founder of Games 24x7 said that the draft gaming rules by the Indian government will bring in more clarity to the nascent but growing industry, which will aid in the industry’s growth further.

Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy


Tags
First Published on Jan 23, 2023 8:19 AM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

P&G Health's Sahil Sethi discusses Vicks' entry into the sleep category and the challenges ahead

P&G Health's Sahil Sethi discusses Vicks' entry into the sleep category and the challenges ahead

Quantum Brief

ITC adds D2C brand Yoga Bar to its cart

ITC adds D2C brand Yoga Bar to its cart

Quantum Brief

Shark Tank judge Anupam Mittal's superhero fail to McD's, Asian Paints, Bandhan Bank: Mast & Meh this week

Shark Tank judge Anupam Mittal's superhero fail to McD's, Asian Paints, Bandhan Bank: Mast & Meh this week

Quantum Brief

Cleartrip CMO Kunal Dubey: Metaverse can inspire travel but cannot replace it

Cleartrip CMO Kunal Dubey: Metaverse can inspire travel but cannot replace it

Quantum Brief

Biz Moves: Wavemaker, Interactive Avenues, Gozoop, Oktobuzz, WebX and Sociomark

Biz Moves: Wavemaker, Interactive Avenues, Gozoop, Oktobuzz, WebX and Sociomark

Quantum Brief

Effie India 2022: Mondelez India, Ogilvy Group, Leo Burnett India took the spotlight

Effie India 2022: Mondelez India, Ogilvy Group, Leo Burnett India took the spotlight

Quantum Brief

ASICS’ CEO Yasuhito Hirota: India is one of the top markets for ASICS

ASICS’ CEO Yasuhito Hirota: India is one of the top markets for ASICS