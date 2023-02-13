Biz Moves: Ogilvy, 22feet Tribal Worldwide, Hearts & Science, First Economy, Admatazz, Team Pumpkin

A round-up of the agencies who have scored new clients and big businesses. Catch the key business wins and new accounts bagged by the country’s leading legacy and new agencies.

Ogilvy and Eveready

Energy brand Eveready has appointed media company Ogilvy India as its partner. The mandate, which was won post a multi-agency pitch, will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai and Kolkata offices.

22feet Tribal Worldwide and Flipkart

E-commerce marketplace, Flipkart has awarded its digital agency-of-record (AOR) mandate to digital marketing agency, 22feet Tribal Worldwide. The agency will help the brand drive business growth through creativity, with an increased focus on strengthening Flipkart’s fashion, BGMH and mobile phone categories. The mandate, which was won following a multi-agency pitch, includes managing Flipkart’s digital campaigns and strategy.

Hearts & Science and Jaguar Land Rover

Omnicom Media Group’s marketing agency Hearts & Science has bagged the global media mandate of automobile company Jaguar Land Rover. As per a media report, the mandate, which was won following a competitive review, includes strategy and planning, buying across traditional and digital channels, data, social media and performance.

The brief given to the agency is to reposition Jaguar Land Rover as an all-electric vehicle manufacturer, where the brand aims to make the transition from 2025. The other responsibilities include improving the consumer experience and helping the automotive giant move with its digital transformation.

The agency will handle the mandate in 25 markets, which include the UK, the US, China, Japan, Australia and broader areas of Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Latin America (LATAM) and the Asia-Pacific region.

First Economy and Nicobar

Digital marketing agency First Economy has won the digital media mandate of lifestyle brand Nicobar. The mandate was won post a multi-agency pitch. First Economy will handle the brand's media strategy and overall media buying across digital platforms.

Admatazz and m.Stock

Digital marketing and advertising agency Admatazz has bagged the social media creative mandate for m.Stock, an investment platform for different asset classes, by Mirae Asset. The agency will look into amplifying the presence of the brand and engaging customers across social media channels.

The account, which was won post a multi-agency pitch, will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai office.

Team Pumpkin and Casio Electronic Musical Instruments India

Digital marketing agency Team Pumpkin has bagged the digital marketing mandate of Casio Electronic Musical Instruments India. The responsibility of the agency will be to handle the social media management for the brand. The mandate, which was bagged post a multi-agency pitch, will be handled by the agency’s Delhi office.