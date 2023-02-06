Biz Moves: Mullen Lintas, Wunderman Thompson India, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and Tonic Worldwide

A round-up of the agencies who have scored new clients and big businesses. Catch the key business wins and new accounts bagged by the country’s leading legacy and new agencies.

Mullen Lintas and Hindware

Mullen Lintas, part of the MullenLowe Lintas Group, has bagged the creative mandate of Hindware, a sanitaryware brand. The account, which was won post a multi-agency pitch, will be handled by the agency’s Gurugram office. The responsibilities of the agency will include conceptualising a new narrative for the brand. Last year in November, Mullen Lintas won the creative duties of Marico’s Saffola Gold, Saffola Oats (Masala and Plain) and Saffola Oodles.

Wunderman Thompson India and Skoda India

Wunderman Thompson India has won the strategy and creative mandate for Skoda India. The mandate, which was won following a multi-agency competitive pitch, will be handled for a tenure of three years by the agency’s Mumbai office. Wunderman Thompson had a long-standing association with Ford Motor Co. It has launched several of its successful brands in the country, and continues to build on its decade's long relationship with HeroMotoCorp. It has also been a long-term custodian for Apollo Tyres and Exide Batteries.

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and Audi

Publicis Groupe’s L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has won the creative and digital mandate Audi as per reports. BBH is the incumbent agency. In 2021, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi won the retail communication mandate of Audi India where the agency’s job was to ensure efficient consumer engagements and brand experiences across touchpoints.

Tonic Worldwide and Waman Hari Pethe

Digital first integrated agency Tonic Worldwide has won the digital mandate of Waman Hari Pethe, a Mumbai-based jewellery brand. The account, which was won following a multi-agency pitch, will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai office.