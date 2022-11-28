comScore

Biz Moves: Mullen Lintas, FoxyMoron and Fruitbowl Digital

Keep up with all the key business wins and account movements.

By  Storyboard18Nov 28, 2022 7:16 AM
A round-up of the agencies who have scored new clients and big business. Catch the key business wins and new accounts bagged by the country’s leading legacy and new agencies.

Mullen Lintas and Marico’s Saffola Honey and Saffola Soya

Creative agency of the MullenLowe Lintas Group, Mullen Lintas has won the creative mandate of Marico’s Saffola Honey and Saffola Soya. The mandate, which was won following a multi-agency pitch, will see the agency’s Mumbai office handle the creative duties of Saffola Gold, Saffola Oats (Masala & Plain), Saffola Oodles, Saffola Honey and Saffola Soya.

FoxyMoron and Orion Nutritionals

Full-funnel digital creative and performance agency under the Zoo Media Network, FoxyMoron has bagged the creative business of confectionery brand Orion. The mandate which was won following a multi-agency pitch will be handled by the agency’s Gurgaon office.

Fruitbowl Digital and IndiGG

Full service media interactive agency Fruitbowl Digital has won the creative communications mandate for IndiGG, a Web3 gaming Decentralised Autonomous Organization (DAO). The mandate of the agency involves developing a holistic communication strategy, to promote the expanding Web3 gaming ecosystem and elevate the gaming culture.

Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy


