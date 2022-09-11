Biz Moves: Mirum, Essence, Beam and Words, Madison Media Infinity

Mirum and IDFC Mutual Fund

Mirum, which is part of the WPP Group, won the digital media mandate of IDFC Mutual Fund. The account will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai team. It will provide brand strategy, creative services and manage the brand’s social media platforms. Further, the agency will also look into executing the salesforce marketing cloud. Mirum's technological services will be used for web development, UI/UX and SEO. In June, Mirum appointed Sooraj Keswani as the director of brand management and strategy, where his role would be to partner with clients, and help them to achieve their business growth objectives.

Beam and Words and Smoke Lab

Communication-first agency Beam and Words won the digital marketing business for homegrown premium vodka brand Smoke Lab. The mandate of the agency would be to expand the brand’s social media presence. Beam and Words had also won the social media mandate of the luxury designer brand, Tarun Tahiliani. The agency is managing the brand's social media and new campaign launches on social platforms.

Essence and Rebel Foods

Rebel Foods has appointed Essence, a global data and measurement-driven media agency that is part of WPP, as the integrated media agency of record (AoR). The account, which will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai office. Essence will handle strategy, analytics, media planning and media activation for Rebel Foods. As part of the partnership, Essence’s first few activities for Rebel Foods include campaigns for Faasos, which would be targeting fast-food lovers. The other brands under Rebel are Sweet Truth, Behrouz Biryani and EatSure, among others.

In July, Essence had bagged the integrated media duties for Plum, a vegan beauty brand. The agency’s responsibilities include managing strategy, media planning and media activation for Plum’s brand marketing activities.

Earlier this year WPP announced that it would be merging Essence with Mediacom to form EssenceMediacom. The new agency will operate across 125 offices and include 10,000 people.

EFGH and JJ Tax

EFGH, a newly founded agency by Emmanuel Upputuru and Joyce Shepherd Upputuru, won the creative mandate for JJ Tax, a chat-based tax app. The account win, which was not won via a pitch process, will see the agency handling the brand’s entire marketing services. Last year, JJ Tax had recorded a milestone of 1 million downloads.

Madison Media Infinity and Polycab India

Madison Media Infinity, which is a unit of Madison World, won the media agency-of-record for the electrical solutions brand Polycab India. The account was won in a multi-agency pitch. Polycab India Limited is one of India’s leading manufacturers of wires and cables and a fast growing FMEG (fast moving electrical goods) company with a consolidated turnover of INR 122+ billion. Madison World through its 11 Units served last year, as many as 500 Advertisers, including Godrej, Marico, Asian Paints, Titan, Blue Star, TVS, Raymond, Ceat, Pidilite, Bajaj Electricals and McDonald’s.