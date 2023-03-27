comScore

Biz Moves: Mindshare’s mega win; Social Panga and Verve Media also bag new business

Keep up with all the key business wins and the account movements.

By  Storyboard18Mar 27, 2023 8:33 AM
GroupM's Mindshare India has won the media mandate of auto major Maruti Suzuki after a months-long multi-agency pitch. The account size is pegged at Rs 1200 crore, as per industry sources, and the incumbent agency on the account is Dentsu. (Representative Image: eloy carrasco via Unsplash)

A round-up of the agencies who have scored new clients and big businesses. Catch the key business wins and new accounts bagged by the country’s leading legacy and new agencies.

Mindshare and Maruti Suzuki

GroupM company Mindshare India has won the media mandate of auto major Maruti Suzuki after a months-long multi-agency pitch. Storyboard18 was the first to report that the Maruti Suzuki account was up for review a few months ago. The account size is pegged at Rs 1200 crore, as per industry sources, and the incumbent agency on the account is Dentsu.

“We have had a very good and long relationship with DentsuX. However, we now are looking for increased efficiency by integrating our Digital and Traditional media planning & deployment. With the considerable expertise of GroupM both on media buying and also technology front we are looking to scale new levels of effectiveness as well," said Shashank Srivastava, senior executive director - marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki India.

Maruti Suzuki called for the pitch in November 2022 to explore options and evaluate new strategies and technology-powered solutions which media agencies can bring to the brand’s next phase of growth and journey.

Tata AIG and Social Panga

Social Panga, the integrated digital and creative-first marketing agency has bagged the integrated marketing mandate for Tata AIG, a general insurance brand from the Tata Group. The agency’s mandate will include handling the creative communication for social media for the brand. Social Panga will also ensure that Tata AIG stands out with innovative, and clutter-breaking content and campaigns.

Verve Media and The Juice Beauty and The Juice Spa & Salon

Verve Media, an integrated digital marketing agency, has secured the digital mandate for The Juice Beauty, and The Juice Spa & Salon. The agency’s responsibilities will include handling the social media, search engine optimisation (SEO), website maintenance as well as performance marketing.

Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy


First Published on Mar 27, 2023 8:33 AM

