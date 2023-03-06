comScore

Biz Moves: Mindshare, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and BeanstalkAsia

Keep up with all the key business wins and the account movements.

By  Storyboard18Mar 6, 2023 10:02 AM
Walmart-owned digital payment firm PhonePe has onboarded WPP’s Mindshare India to handle its media duties as per company sources. (Representative Image: Museums Victoria via Unsplash)

A round-up of the agencies who have scored new clients and big businesses. Catch the key business wins and new accounts bagged by the country’s leading legacy and new agencies.

Mindshare India and PhonePe

Walmart-owned digital payment firm PhonePe has onboarded WPP’s Mindshare India to handle its media duties as per company sources. The incumbent agency on the account is Lodestar UM and the size of the account is estimated to be around Rs 400 crore.

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and JioMart

Reliance Retail has awarded the creative mandate to Publicis Groupe’s L&K Saatchi & Saatchi to handle its e-commerce platform JioMart. The account, which was won post a multi-agency pitch, will see the agency handle JioMart’s brand-building. Further, the agency will also lead JioMart's social media and content strategy through Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate.

BeanstalkAsia and Walplast

Building construction manufacturing company Walplast has onboarded integrated marketing communications agency BeanstalkAsia to handle the integrated creative mandate. The account will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai office. The agency's responsibilities will include organising a full range of brand-building solutions and purpose-led launches across media platforms. The agency will also lead the social media and content strategy through its digital solutions team.

Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy


Tags
First Published on Mar 6, 2023 8:22 AM

