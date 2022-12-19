Biz Moves: MediaCom, Havas Media Group, Social Neeti, One Impact and Verve Media

A round-up of the agencies who have scored new clients and big businesses. Catch the key business wins and new accounts bagged by the country’s leading legacy and new agencies.

MediaCom and Zound Industries International AB

GroupM’s MediaCom has won the integrated media mandate for Zound Industries International AB, an electronics manufacturing company. The agency will be responsible for the media strategy, planning, buying and implementation of the company in the Indian market.

Further, it was also mentioned that MediaCom will aim to maximise Zound's marketing efforts in order to cater to the brands' target audiences.

Havas Media Group and Innocean

Global marketing and communications company Innocean is going to renew its global media partnership with Havas Media Group. The mandate consists of the brands of Hyundai Motor Group which are Hyundai, Kia and Genesis.

The scope of the mandate will cover Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific and Latin America. This will be managed through Innocean's international team in Seoul, its European team in Frankfurt, its Middle Eastern team in Dubai and its Asia Pacific teams in New Delhi and Jakarta.

In 2019, Innocean decided to work with the media agency for Hyundai, Kia and Genesis.

Social Neeti and Serien by Dr. Ayesha

Digital marketing agency Social Neeti has bagged the digital mandate of Serein by Dr. Ayesha. The skincare brand will be launched this month and the agency will look into the brand’s social media management, marketing strategy and organic growth. They are also working towards creating brand level strategies to give the products a creative look.

One Impact and LenDenClub & InstaMoney

360 degree digital marketing solution-oriented agency One Impact has bagged the social media mandate for Peer-to-Peer lending platform LenDenClub and its instant personal loan app InstaMoney. Their association began in the month of May.

The mandate was won through a multi-agency pitch and the agency employs social media strategies to create brand awareness and gain recognition for the brands. They manage the Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter channels for both these entities.

They are also responsible for delivering a powerful social media strategy, content strategy, influencer collaborations, content conceptualization and execution and video production.

