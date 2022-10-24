Biz Moves: Madison Media, BBH, Interactive Avenues, Tonic Worldwide, RepIndia, Story Digital

A round-up of the agencies who’ve scored new clients and big business. Catch the key business wins and new accounts bagged by the country’s leading legacy and new agencies.

BBH India and Hitachi

Hitachi has appointed BBH India, Publicis Groupe’s full-service creative agency network, as its creative strategy and advertising agency partner. The mandate, which was won following a multi-agency pitch, will see the agency manage full-service responsibilities for strategic creative design and advertising. Further, BBH India will spearhead the development of both consumer-focused and business-driven marketing campaigns for Hitachi's HVAC, and refrigeration solutions. Last month, BBH India had announced the promotions of Priya Gurnani and Arvind Menon to the position of executive creative directors. In July, BBH India had appointed George Sebastian as the executive creative director.

Interactive Avenues and A23 Games

Multi-gaming platform A23 Games awarded the digital mandate to Interactive Avenues, the digital arm of Mediabrands India. The account, which will be led by the agency’s Bengaluru office will see them manage the entire digital media spectrum which includes online brand building, social media management, content development and digital activations.

Tonic Worldwide and Mahindra First Choice

Digital-first creative agency Tonic Worldwide has bagged the integrated digital mandate for Mahindra First Choice’s portal car and bike. The account which was won following a multi-agency pitch, will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai office. Here, the agency will manage the social media and paid media for cars and bikes. In February, Tonic Worldwide won the digital creative mandate of So-Good, a plant based beverage brand.

RepIndia and Haldiram’s

Multinational sweets, snacks and restaurant company Haldiram’s awarded the digital mandate to RepIndia, a digital marketing services company. The account, which was won post a multi-agency pitch will see the agency’s Delhi office manage the brand’s digital strategy and creatives for its domestic market, the export market, retail or the quick service restaurants (QSRs).

In January, RepIndia won the digital and creative mandate for Sleepwell. In June, the agency promoted Nazneen Joshi to the position of senior vice president - business and strategy for the Western region. Nikhil Kashyap has been promoted as the vice president - business and strategy for the Northern region. Neelanjan Dasgupta has been elevated to creative head for the Western region.

Story Digital and Wild Stone

Digital marketing company Story Digital won the digital mandate of Wild Stone, a grooming product for men. The account, which was won post a multi-agency pitch, will see the agency’s Delhi office lead the digital channel strategies by creating, managing, and executing the fragrance brand’s end-to-end digital activities.

Madison Media and Godrej & Boyce

Independent media agency Madison Media has been awarded the integrated media mandate of Godrej & Boyce, flagship company of the Godrej Group. As per a media report, the account is worth Rs 100 crore. The agency’s mandate includes traditional media, digital and performance marketing. Previously, the media mandate of Godrej & Boyce was handled by Starcom, an international media network, that managed media duties for its appliances, furniture and securities portfolio.