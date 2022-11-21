comScore

Biz Moves: LodestarUM, BBDO India, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and Social Neeti

Keep up with all the key business wins and account movements.

By  Storyboard18Nov 21, 2022 7:57 AM
Mediabrands India’s agency Lodestar UM, who has been working with BMW India for the last five years has retained the integrated media mandate. The mandate spans the entire media spectrum across mainline, digital, out-of-home, events and special projects. The agency retained the account in a competitive pitch which was held from March to October.(Representative image via Unsplash)

A round-up of the agencies who have scored new clients and big business. Catch the key business wins and new accounts bagged by the country’s leading legacy and new agencies.

Lodestar UM and BMW India

Mediabrands India’s agency Lodestar UM has retained the integrated media mandate of BMW India. Storyboard18 was the first to report on the pitch process. The renewed mandate for BMW India spans the entire media spectrum across mainline, digital, out-of-home, events and special projects. The account will continue to be led out of Lodestar UM's Gurugram office.

The agency retained the account in a competitive pitch which was held from March to October. Lodestar UM has been working with the automobile company for the last five years.

In October, independent creative agency Rediffusion was appointed as the lead creative agency for BMW India, as also for BMW Group Financial Services. The business, which is currently handled by Rediffusion Delhi, as a part of its mandate, the agency will work on brand strategy, creative, digital, and dealer support communication.

BBDO India and Cargill India

American global food corporation Cargill India has appointed BBDO India as the agency-on-record (AOR) for their edible oil brands portfolio. The mandate of the agency would include managing the brand strategy and creative mandate.

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and Goodricke Group

Advertising agency L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has won the creative mandate of the tea producing company Goodricke Group. The account, which was won following a multi-agency pitch, will witness the agency manage the full-service creative mandate for a range of products under various categories.

The agency has also been entrusted with the creative mandates of Akasa Air, an airline brand and ACT (Atria Convergence Technologies) Fibernet, an Indian telecommunications company.

Social Neeti and Carex

Digital media management firm Social Neeti has won the digital mandate of Carex, a condom brand in India. The firm’s responsibility would include social media management, marketing strategy and organic growth for the brand’s online presence. Further, the firm has also developed a strategy to communicate the value and need of the product to the audience.

The agency is also handling the digital mandates of Mughlai restaurant Shiraz Golden Restaurant and lifestyle brand Tynimo.

Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy


