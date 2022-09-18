Biz Moves: Leo Burnett, Grapes, FCB Interface, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi bag new business

Leo Burnett and Niva Bupa

Health insurance company Niva Bupa has roped in advertising agency Leo Burnett as its partner. The win, which comes after a multi-agency pitch, will see Leo Burnett aid the brand in fulfilling its vision of creating ground-breaking work in order to give people more control over their health and well-being.

Grapes and Maharishi Ayurveda

Maharishi Ayurveda has appointed digital marketing agency Grapes as its agency on record (AOR). The agency, which won the mandate following a multi-agency pitch for the German market, will service the account from New Delhi. According to the mandate, Grapes will be responsible for handling the marcom activities for Maharishi Ayurveda. Further, the agency will also look after services such as content planning, digital marketing strategy, social media management and media planning and buying.

FCB Interface and Max Life Insurance

Insurance company Max Life Insurance has given its integrated creative mandate to FCB Interface after a multi-agency pitch. The account will see the agency responsible for creative strategy, execution, and social media management for the brand across all channels.

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and Act Fibernet

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi won the creative mandate for Atria Convergence Technologies (ACT) Fibernet, a telecommunications company. The responsibility of the agency would include managing the full-service responsibilities for the brand including advertising, brand activation, digital and public relations (PR). Few weeks ago, newly launched airline Akasa Air gave its creative mandate to L&K Saatchi & Saatchi. The agency will manage strategic and creative initiatives for the airline. This would include developing the brand and tactical communication for above-the-line and below-the-line elements. Last month, the agency announced Shitu Patil as the head of art and executive creative director. In April, the agency had announced Avinash Jakhalekar as the group creative director.

Digital Tribe and WorkStore

The digital arm of communications agency PROSE Integrated – Digital Tribe has won the digital mandate for WorkStore, an office products company. The responsibility of the agency would include the end-to-end digital duties which include positioning, brand awareness via social and digital media platforms to target B2B enterprise clients, and further leverage business-building conversations to generate leads. The account, which was won following a multi-agency pitch, will see the agency manage the brand from its Mumbai office.