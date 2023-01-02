comScore

Biz Moves: Hyphen Brands, Grapes, Art-E MediaTech, Digital Kong

Keep up with all the key business wins and the account movements

By  Storyboard18Jan 2, 2023 8:10 AM
yphen Brands won the mandate for Morton Foods. The agency will handle the design, communication and digital duties. The agency’s responsibilities would include recommending food initiatives along with renowned chefs and different activations around various kitchens and cuisines of India. (Representative Image: Ricardo Arce via Unsplash)

A round-up of the agencies who have scored new clients and big businesses. Catch the key business wins and new accounts bagged by the country’s leading legacy and new agencies.

Hyphen Brands and Morton Foods

Advertising agency Hyphen Brands has won the mandate for Morton Foods, part of KK Birla Group. The agency will handle the design, communication and digital duties. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch. The agency’s responsibilities would include recommending food initiatives along with renowned chefs and different activations around various kitchens and cuisines of India. Further, the agency will also help the brand foray into other food categories.

Grapes and Statiq

Integrated marketing agency Grapes has bagged the integrated creative mandate for Statiq, an EV charging brand. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and the agency will handle the communication strategy, media strategy, creative development, media planning and buying of the brand. The agency will also work on improvising the brand’s positioning across social media platforms. In September, Grapes became the digital agency on record for Maharishi Ayurveda for Germany where the agency will look into content planning, digital marketing strategy, social media management, media planning and buying.

Art-E MediaTech and realme

Art-E MediaTech has bagged the social media management mandate for realme smartphones. The agency will work on upscaling realme’s digital presence and formulating and executing social media strategies, cross-medium communication strategies and influencer marketing strategies.

Digital Kong and MMI Diplomatic

Digital marketing agency Digital Kong has won the digital communication mandate for MMI Diplomatic, a subsidiary of Emirates Group. The agency will handle MMI Diplomatics’ official communication across social media platforms like LinkedIn and also look into email marketing.

Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy


