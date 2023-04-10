Biz Moves: Digitas India, Social Panga, Sociowash and Sociomark

A round-up of the agencies who have scored new clients and big businesses. Catch the key business wins and new accounts bagged by the country’s leading legacy and new agencies.

Digitas India and EquBot

EquBot, an AI investment platform, appointed global marketing and technology agency, Digitas India, to manage its digital and media duties. The agency's responsibilities will include creating effective messaging structures, developing a digital interface and generating marketing qualified leads via communication and paid media.

Social Panga and Yatra

Digital marketing agency Social Panga bagged the 360-degree marketing mandate for travel agency company Yatra. The mandate, which will be handled by the agency’s Gurugram branch, will include the development of brand and service-based social media strategies and campaigns.

Sociowash and Anytime Fitness Creative

Creative digital agency Sociowash won the creative and digital mandate of Anytime Fitness Creative, a fitness gym chain. Sociowash’s mandate will include developing the overall social media strategy of the brand and helping with creative services which will help in growing its social media presence in India. The account, which was won post a multi-agency pitch, will be handled by the agency’s Delhi branch.

Sociomark and Shahenaz

Digital marketing agency Sociomark picked up the social media and search engine optimisation (SEO) mandate for design house Shahenaz. The account, which was won post a multi-agency pitch will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai branch.

Their responsibilities will include creating engaging and high-quality content strategies to engage its customers across social media platforms and provide knowledge of hand block printing.