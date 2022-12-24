Biz Moves: Dentsu India, BBDO India, 1702 Digital, Verve Media and Brand Visage

A round-up of the agencies who have scored new clients and big businesses. Catch the key business wins and new accounts bagged by the country’s leading legacy and new agencies.

Dentsu India and Hero MotoCorp’s Vida

Media company Dentsu India has won the integrated media marketing mandate of Hero MotoCorp’s Vida, an emerging mobility brand Hero MotoCorp. The account which was won following a multi-agency pitch, the responsibilities of the network would include overseeing the brand's global full-funnel marketing, which includes performance and digital marketing. Further, Dentsu India will also manage Vida's branding and performance campaigns as the brand's strategic media partner.

BBDO India and Jack Daniel's

Jack Daniel's India has appointed BBDO India as its integrated communication agency on record. Apart from managing social, packaging, retail design and mainline creative functions in India for the brand, the agency will be responsible for handling creative strategy, execution for the Indian market and localization of global campaigns.

In November, BBDO India won the brand strategy and creative mandate of Cargill India where the agency was given the responsibility to handle the company's edible oil brands portfolio.

1702 Digital and ICICI Prudential

Life Insurance company ICICI Prudential has appointed digital marketing agency 1702 Digital where the responsibility would be managing content marketing, generating leads and conversions. The account was won post a multi-agency pitch.

Verve Media and iLY flour

Digital marketing agency Verve Media has won the social media mandate of iLY flour, an online store for idli and dosa flour. The responsibility of the agency would include looking out for end-to-end solutions to establish the brand's name in the market. Further, the online store’s main aim would be to create content strategies which are engaging and high in quality in order to lead customers across their social media platforms to their website. Recently, Verve Media won the SEO mandate of Artium Academy. The responsibilities would include focusing on enhancing the brand's visibility with result-driven search engine optimization (SEO) solutions.

Brand Visage and Baidyanath Ayurved

Digital and creative agency Baidyanath Ayurved has bagged the digital mandate of Baidyanath Ayurved, an ayurvedic medicinal brand. The mandate was won following a multi-agency pitch. The responsibilities of the agency would include strategising, planning and executing digital strategy and campaigns, search engine optimization (SEO) and digital media strategy for Baidyanath Ayurved.